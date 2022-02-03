Panthers go in search of a sixth conference title Saturday

DANVILLE - Ferrum College's men's wrestling team seeks its sixth Southeast Wrestling Conference Championship Saturday when the annual postseason tournament makes its debut at Averett University's Grant Center.

The Panthers have claimed conference titles from 2016-2020; the tournament was not staged in 2021.

The one-day tournament features 10 representing six states: Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Missouri, Arkansas and Texas.

Joining Ferrum and Averett in the field are Roanoke College, Shenandoah University, Southern Virginia University, Greensboro (N.C.) College, Huntingdon (Ala.) College, University of the Ozarks (Ark.), Schreiner (Texas) University and Fontbonne (Mo.) University.

Championship bouts in 10 weight classes are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Ferrum, led by first-year head coach Logan Meister, is coming off a fourth-place finish in the Pete Willson-Wheaton Invitational, which featured 35 teams.

Roanoke and University of the Ozarks also were in the field.

Earlier this season, Ferrum defeated Southern Virginia and University of the Ozarks in the Star City Duals and lost to Roanoke.

"I'm very proud of this team because our effort and attitude were outstanding at (the Pete Willson),'' Meister said.

"Even in the matches we lost, our guys were wrestling and fighting for points until the last whistle.''

Four Ferrum wrestlers earned podium finishes: Braden Homsey (champion 197 pounds), JD McMillin (runner-up, 125 pounds), Levi Ebglman (sixth place, 141 pounds) and Rayshawn Dixon (sixth place, 285 pounds).

"This type of team effort and grind for bouns points (given for wins by pin, technical fall and/or major decision) is why we were able to secure a fourth-place team finish,'' Meister said. "...I love this team.''