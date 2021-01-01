Panthers have full slates of spring games scheduled

FERRUM—Ferrum College’s spring sports teams did not get a full season of play under their belts because of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
The Panthers have plans for 2021 to be radically different.
Abbreviated campaigns are slated for the winter and fall teams during the upcoming semester and a full complement of games are slated for the spring with schedules posted online.
The Panthers baseball team was 11-5 overall and had started Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play 2-0 when last season was shuttered.
Starting in February, Ferrum has 40 games scheduled, including four days of play in Columbia, S.C. in a tournament that will be staged by Case Western University.
The Panthers’ first six games — a pair of three-game series against Spalding and Alfred State are at W.B. Adams Field.
ODAC play begins March 13 and Saturday home league doubleheaders against Bridgewater College (March 27), Virginia Wesleyan University (April 10), Washington and Lee University (April 17) and Shenandoah University (April 24) are scheduled.
The Panthers’ Saturday road conference doubleheaders are against Hampden-Sydney College (March 13), Eastern Mennonite University (March 20), University of Lynchburg (April 3) and Randolph-Macon College (May 1).
Ferrum plays Guilford (N.C.) College, Roanoke College and Emory & Henry College in single weekday home and away games.
Ferrum’s softball team was 12-3 and nationally ranked at the end of its shortened 2020 season. Its new campaign begins on Feb. 21 with a visit to Pfeiffer for a doubleheader.
The month ends with a doubleheader at home against Methodist (N.C.) University. The Panthers are playing in the Mountain Blast tournament at the James I. Moyer Sports Complex at the start of March.
ODAC play begins March 27 with a doubleheader against Bridgewater and home conference twin bills are slated against Lynchburg (March 31), Eastern Mennonite (April 17), Roanoke (April 20) and Randolph-Macon (April 24).
Road league doubleheaders are against Randolph College (March 28), Virginia Wesleyan (April 3), Guilford (April 6), Shenandoah (April 11) and Emory & Henry (April 14).
Men’s lacrosse played seven matches in 2020 and was 4-3 when the season ended.
Ferrum opens Saturday, Feb. 13 at W.B. Adams Stadium against Methodist and has seven matches prior to its ODAC opener — four home and three away.
The Panthers face Randolph-Macon at home in their conference opener on Saturday, March 13 and entertain league foes Randolph (March 20), Guilford (March 31), Washington and Lee (April 17) and Virginia Wesleyan (May 1).
Road league encounters are against Hampden-Sydney (April 3), Lynchburg (April 7), Shenandoah (April 10), Bridgewater (April 24) and Roanoke (April 28).
Women’s lacrosse was 4-0 when its season came to a halt last year.
Ferrum opens Feb.16 at Methodist and plays two road matches, followed by six consecutive home outings, the first of which is against Greensboro (N.C.) College on March 3.
The Panthers open ODAC play at home March 9 against Washington and Lee and entertain ODAC rivals Shenandoah (March 13), Sweet Briar College (March 20), Randolph (April 7) and Guilford (April 14).
Road conference matches are against Eastern Mennonite (March 27), Lynchburg (March 31), Hollins University (April 2), Virginia Wesleyan (April 10) and Bridgewater (April 17).
Men’s tennis opens Friday, Feb. 26 against with an ODAC match against Randolph-Macon and also plays league rivals Guilford (away, March 20), Bridgewater (away, March 28) and Shenandoah (away, April 5).
Women’s tennis opens Friday, Feb. 26 at Randolph-Macon and plays conference matches against Guilford (away, Feb. 28), Virginia Wesleyan (home, March 28), Shenandoah (away, April 5) and Bridgewater (home, April 16).