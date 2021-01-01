Panthers have full slates of spring games scheduled

FERRUM—Ferrum College’s spring sports teams did not get a full season of play under their belts because of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

The Panthers have plans for 2021 to be radically different.

Abbreviated campaigns are slated for the winter and fall teams during the upcoming semester and a full complement of games are slated for the spring with schedules posted online.

The Panthers baseball team was 11-5 overall and had started Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play 2-0 when last season was shuttered.

Starting in February, Ferrum has 40 games scheduled, including four days of play in Columbia, S.C. in a tournament that will be staged by Case Western University.

The Panthers’ first six games — a pair of three-game series against Spalding and Alfred State are at W.B. Adams Field.

ODAC play begins March 13 and Saturday home league doubleheaders against Bridgewater College (March 27), Virginia Wesleyan University (April 10), Washington and Lee University (April 17) and Shenandoah University (April 24) are scheduled.