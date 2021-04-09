Panthers hold Knights at bay, win 7-5

BUENA VISTA—Ferrum College overcame an early, one-run deficit and preserved a two-run advantage in the bottom of the ninth Tuesday for a 7-5 non-conference baseball triumph over Southern Virginia University.

The Panthers (5-13) end a six-game losing streak with their victory over the Knights (0-11).

Trailing by two runs in the last of the ninth, Southern Virginia faced two Ferrum pitchers, and they were able to load the bases without the aid of a hit.

But, the Knights stranded all three base runners after Ethan Westgate retired each of the last two batters he faced on a pop-up to first and a strikeout after delivering a called third-strike pitch.

Westgate, the last of four Ferrum pitchers, took the mound with one out and with the tying runs aboard at first and second base and the winning run at the plate. He earned a save—his second this season—for his 2/3 of an inning of work.

“I’m really proud of our guys. We battled adversity and preserved. Our players have continued to grind and work hard and get better,’’ Ferrum dugout boss Ryan Brittle said.

Ferrum outhit Southern Virginia, 13-10, and benefited from two Knights’ errors, while committing one defensive miscue.