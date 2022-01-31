Panthers' hoops woes continue, 73-65

FERRUM - Eastern Mennonite University scored nine of the game's last 12 points Saturday for a 73-65 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's basketball victory over Ferrum College at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

Tim Jones led the Royals (6-10, 4-5 ODAC) with 19 points and five assists, both game-best totals, and Aviwe Mahlong grabbed a game-best 10 rebounds.

Jones tallied six points during Eastern Mennonite's verdict-rendering run.

The Panthers (5-13, 0-9 ODAC) were within two points of the lead with 2:24 to play.

Ferrum, which failed to win a game in January, has suffered seven straight defeats.

The score was even at 33 following two Darius Kemp free throws with 2:52 left in the first half.

From there, Eastern Mennonite finished the half with a 5-0 run, courtesy of a 3-pointer by Mark Burkholder and a deuce by Landon Swingler.

The Royals made their first five shots of the second half to push the spread to 11 points, 50-39, but the Panthers were able to slice the deficit to five after an 8-2 scoring surge, 52-47.

James Smith Jr. paced Ferrum with 17 points and four assists, while Hunter Ladler pulled down eight rebounds.

Also, Jamar Butler scored 13 points, corralled seven rebounds and passed out three assists and Kemp finished with nine points and five rebounds.

Mizz Nyagwegwe totaled 16 points and three rebounds for the Royals and Burkholder netted nine points, pulled down seven rebounds and blocked three shots.

Eastern Mennonite converted 47.5% (28 of 59) of its shots to Ferrum's 34.3% (23 of 67).

The Royals won the rebounding battle 41-39 and distributed 15 assists to the Panthers' 11.

Eastern Mennonite committed 15 turnovers to Ferrum's 11 miscues.

The Panthers scored 18 points off the Royals' blunders, while the Royals tallied five points off the Panthers' mistakes.

Eastern Mennonite scored 30 points in the paint to Ferrum's 26 and its reserves edged Ferrum's bench 14-13.

The Panthers held an 8-2 edge in fast break points, and second-chance points were even at 7.

The Royals led 38-33 at intermission and won the second half by a 35-32 count.