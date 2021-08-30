PANTHERS IN PLAY
Franklin County returns to fall football play for the first time since 2019 when the Eagles open their 2021 season at home against long-time r…
Franklin County’s first two varsity and junior varsity volleyball doubleheaders and the Eagles’ season-opening junior varsity football game ha…
FERRUM—Apparently, former Franklin County wrestling standout Landon Church has had a change of heart that has led to a change in his college d…
Scoring surges of 21 and 14 points propelled Bassett to a 42-25 non-district football victory over Franklin County in the 2021 fall season ope…
Halifax Middle School turned in four scores in the 40s Monday en route to a victory in a three-team golf match at Willow Creek Country Club.
Benjamin Franklin Middle School scored all of its points in the first half in a 44-6 rout of Patrick Henry-Roanoke’s middle school team in its…
Members of Franklin County’s varsity cheer squad are front row from left: captains Keely James, Katie Price, Morgan Sydenstricker, Kalee Cleme…
Members of Franklin County’s fall 2021 golf team are front row from left: Trent Shelton, Ethan Hahn, Ryan Slough, Eli McCall, Wesley Hill, Har…
Members of Franklin County’s boys and girls cross country teams are front row from left: assistant coach Kevin Bowman, Nathan Richmond, Trevor…
Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s volleyball team opened its season Thursday with a 2-0 victory over Roanoke Valley Middle School District riv…