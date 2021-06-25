Panthers kick off fall campaign against Averett

FERRUM - Cleive Adams begins his first full season at Ferrum College's head football coach on the first Saturday in September against the last team he guided for a full campaign - the Averett University Cougars.
The Ferrum-Averett contest is one of four non-conference games the Panthers will play this season and one of five encounters scheduled for W.B. Adams Stadium.
In 2022, Averett begins play in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), thus the Panthers and the Cougars are set to become rivals in a second league; for many years, they were foes in the USA South Athletic Conference, the conference Averett is departing to move to the ODAC.
Adams led Ferrum to a 2-3 mark in his first year as head coach - an abbreviated spring 2021 campaign comprised of games against five ODAC foes. The Panthers defeated Guilford (N.C.) College and Southern Virginia University and lost to Emory & Henry College, Bridgewater College and Hampden-Sydney College.
Ferrum is open the week of Sept. 11, and in on Saturday, Sept. 18, the Panthers visit Newport News to renew a rivalry with Christopher Newport University.
The Panthers finish September with a home contest against Apprentice.
ODAC play begins Oct. 2 when reigning conference champion Randolph-Macon College visits Adams Stadium for a 1 p.m. encounter.
The Panthers make trips to Bridgewater (Oct.9) and Hampden-Sydney (Oct. 23) during the month and host Shenandoah University (Oct. 16) and Guilford (Oct. 30).
Shenandoah is Ferrum's Homecoming opponent and Guilford is the Hall of Fame game and Senior Day foe.
On Nov. 6, the Panthers visit Lexington to take on Washington and Lee University in their final regular-season conference game.
On Nov. 13, the Panthers travel to Emory & Henry College for the final Crooked Road Classic contest and the final game of a series that began in 1985, Ferrum's first year of NCAA Division III football.
Emory & Henry is transitioning to NCAA Division II in all sports and begins play in the South Atlantic Conference in 2022.
Ferrum's season opener kicks off at 6 p.m.; its game at Christopher Newport is set for a 6 p.m. start.
Games against Bridgewater and Guilford are scheduled for 2 p.m. kick offs.
Games against Apprentice, Randolph-Macon, Shenandoah, Hampden-Sydney, Washington and Lee and Emory & Henry are slated for 1 p.m. kick offs.