FERRUM - Week No. 2 of Ferrum College's 2023 football season has the Panthers hosting a former USA South Athletic Conference foe that was victorious when it made its first visit W.B. Adams Stadium during its inaugural campaign of intercollegiate football.

Saturday's opponent: North Carolina Wesleyan University.

Kickoff at Adams Stadium is 6 p.m.

Admission is free.

The Bishops lead the series, 10-4.

Both teams are coming off season-opening losses: the Panthers to Muskingum, 31-20; the Bishops to nationally-ranked Randolph-Macon College, 51-9.

The Yellow Jackets scored the game's initial 37 points; they yielded a touchdown in the third quarter and a field goal in the final frame.

The Panthers held first-half leads of 3-0 and 10-7 and trailed 28-10 in the third quarter after surrendering 21 unanswered points.

Ferrum rallied for a touchdown and a field goal in the fourth quarter before Muskingum kicked a decision-rendering field goal with 46 seconds remaining.

Ferrum finishes the month with home games against LaGrange (Ga.) College next weekend and its Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) opener against Shenandoah University on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Ferrum will try to stop a three-game losing streak that brought an end to last year's campaign.

Adams is 9-16 in 25 games as the Panthers head coach.

Ferrum's program, which dates to 1955, its first year of intercollegiate play, is nine victories shy of the 400-win mark. Eight head coaches have accounted for those 391 triumphs: Sam Webb, Carson Barnes, Lewis Lane, Hank Norton, Dave Davis, David Harper, Rob Grande and Adams.

Ferrum has never had a season without at least one victory.

In six seasons, the Panthers have achieved only one win: 1956 (Webb), 1957 (Barnes), 1959 (Lane), 1996 (Davis), 2014 (Harper) and 2022 (Adams).