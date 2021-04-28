Panthers manage one goal in seventh straight defeat

BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater College netted the match’s first 10 goals over three periods of play Saturday in a 19-1 rout of Ferrum College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s lacrosse match at Jopson Athletic Complex.
The Eagles (4-4, 4-4 ODAC), who squared the record with the victory, tallied multiple goals in each quarter: four in the first frame, five in the second stanza, six in the third period and four in the final 15 minutes of play.
Ferrum’s loss is its seventh in a row, all to ODAC opponents.
Jack Sheehan’s goal in the third period, courtesy of an Brian Perry assist, stymied Bridgewater’s shut-out bid.
The Eagles responded with nine unanswered goals—five to finish the third quarter and four more to complete the rout.
Eric Husselbaughm and Justin Calabrese each scored five goals to pace Bridgewater.
Also, Kyle Graham scored two goals and Conner McLean had one.
Hunter Becker passed out a match-best four assists, while McLean distributed three, Husselbaughm and Graham each had two and Calabrese had one.
Mackoy Bodmer took 11 shots for the Panthers, while Drew Fedorich attempted five.
Bridgewater outshot Ferrum, 70-25, and held edges in ground balls (43-22), clears (21 of 23 as opposed to the Panthers’ 20 of 28 clip) and man-up scoring chances (2 of 3, while the Panthers were 0 of 1).
Mason Gauntt claimed possession of 11 ground balls.
The Eagles won 22 of the match’s 24 face offs.
Ferrum committed 21 turnovers to Bridgewater’s 11.
Bridgewater goalkeeper Robbie Noyes (4-4) collected 10 saves in 53 minutes of action.
In defeat, Ferrum goalkeeper Patrick Martinek (3-11) established a new single-match, program record for saves with 28.
It marks the second time in his career that Martinek has broken this record.
Martinek set the previous standard of 24 in a 2020 match against league foe Randolph-Macon College. Also, he registered 20 saves in a 2020 non-conference contest against Averett University,
Martinek, who played all 60 minutes, claimed possession of five ground balls.
Ferrum completes its 2021 season Saturday against ODAC rival Virginia Wesleyan University. Match time at W.B. Adams Stadium is 4:30 p.m.