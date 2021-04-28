Panthers manage one goal in seventh straight defeat

BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater College netted the match’s first 10 goals over three periods of play Saturday in a 19-1 rout of Ferrum College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s lacrosse match at Jopson Athletic Complex.

The Eagles (4-4, 4-4 ODAC), who squared the record with the victory, tallied multiple goals in each quarter: four in the first frame, five in the second stanza, six in the third period and four in the final 15 minutes of play.

Ferrum’s loss is its seventh in a row, all to ODAC opponents.

Jack Sheehan’s goal in the third period, courtesy of an Brian Perry assist, stymied Bridgewater’s shut-out bid.

The Eagles responded with nine unanswered goals—five to finish the third quarter and four more to complete the rout.

Eric Husselbaughm and Justin Calabrese each scored five goals to pace Bridgewater.

Also, Kyle Graham scored two goals and Conner McLean had one.

Hunter Becker passed out a match-best four assists, while McLean distributed three, Husselbaughm and Graham each had two and Calabrese had one.

Mackoy Bodmer took 11 shots for the Panthers, while Drew Fedorich attempted five.