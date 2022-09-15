Panthers, Monarchs play to a scoreless stalemate

For information, contact Senior Class sponsors Prentice Sargeant and Alicia McGeorge at the high school, (540) 483-5113.

SALEM - Salem rallied from a 2-0 deficit in sets for a 3-2 non-district varsity volleyball win over Franklin County.

Set scores were 21-25,19-25, 27-25,25-23, 15-12.

Emma Catoe served five aces, tallied 16 kills and three blocks and collected six digs for the Eagles.

Maddie Caron finished the match with nine kills, one assist and 30 digs.

Aniston Wray served three aces and totaled 15 digs.

Skye Carter served two aces, recorded 12 digs and distributed 29 assists.

Franklin County jayvees win in two games

SOUTH BOSTON - Franklin County’s junior varsity volleyball team swept Halifax County, 2-0, in a non-district contest Monday.

Set scores were 25-22, 25-23.

In the first set, Brylie Altice paced the Eagles (4-2) with eight consecutive service points, included four aces, with four digs and two kills.

Also, Kaily McCown totaled six digsn and two kills, Brooke Weaver served three aces and tallied six total points, Faron Frye and Maria Gutierrez each collected four digs and Madysen McCrickard passed out six assists.

In the second set, McCrickard scored eight points, distributed four assists and recorded four digs.

Also, Altiice had nine digs and six kills. And Grace Gawor had four digs.

Spartans jayvees sweep Eagles

SALEM - Salem swept Franklin County 2-0 in a non-district volleyball match.

Set scores were 25-16, 25-20.

Leading the Eagles were Grace Gowor with nine service points, four kills and one block, Madysen McCrickard with two aces and eight assists, Kailey McCown with 12 digs and two blocks and Brylie Altice with nine digs and three kills.

BFMS falls in co-ed tennis season opener



SONTAG - Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s co-ed tennis opened its 2022 season with a loss to North Cross at the Franklin County Recreation Park courts.

The Eagles won four of the nine matches played - three in singles and one in doubles.

The first player or doubles team to win three games wins the match.

Winning in singles for BFMS were Eli Harl (3-0), Andrew Montgomery (3-2) and Tipton Cox (3-1), while the doubles duo of Harl and Vin Boughton (3-0) was victorious.

“We have three returning players and four new players to the sport. With that being said we did a great job,’’ BFMS head coach Stephanie Lovelace said.

“I was very proud and pleased with the dedication the kids showed. Even though we lost…I was very excited to see everyone gave it their best,’’ Lovelace said.

Hall of Fame inductions are Friday

Franklin County’s Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Friday, Sept. 16 at the Shively Electric Community Building in Rocky Mount.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

Slated for induction are Bobby Basham, Betsy Forbes Hill, Kris Kahila, the late Mason Ligon and the late Tom Sawyers.

Also, the quintet will be honored at halftime of Friday night’s football game between the Eagles and Magna Vista.

Gillespie Memorial take green flag Saturday

CALLAWAY - Franklin County Speedway- Moonshine Capital Promotions stages the annual Ricky Gillespie Memorial Saturday night with the first green flag falling at 7 p.m.

The race honors the memory of Gillespie, who competed in the Late Model Stock Car division at the 3/8th-mile Callaway bullring prior to his death.

Races are planned in these divisions: Late Models, Mini Stocks, Stock 4, Stock 6, Rookie 4, Dangerous Divas, Bootleggers and Any Car, which competes in a $1,500-to-win feature.

Also, a Kids Bike Race and a Kids Power Wheels Race are planned.

Tickets are $20 and pit passes are $30.

For information, call (276) 613-4208 or visit fcspeedway.com .

