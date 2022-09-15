Panthers, Monarchs play to a scoreless stalemate

FERRUM - Ferrum College and Methodist (N.C.) University played to a scoreless stalemate Wednesday in a non-conference men's soccer contest staged at Penn-Roediger Field.
Overtime is no longer contested in college soccer, thus the match ended at the 90-minute mark.
Panthers goalkeeper Daniel Golden played the entire match in net for the Panthers (2-1-1) and collected seven saves.
Cole Hupp, Golden's Methodist counterpart, totaled one save in 90 minutes.
Ferrum's Amanuel Walie, Elijah Jones and Leo Galpin combined for three shots, one of which was on goal.
Methodist is 2-1-2.
Ferrum returns to action Saturday in Staunton against Mary Baldwin University. Match time is 4 p.m.
Knights edge Ferrum women, 2-1
FERRUM - Southern Virginia University tallied a goal in each half Tuesday and defeated Ferrum College, 2-1, in a non-conference women’s soccer match at W.B. Adams Stadium.
The Knights (3-2) scored the match’s first goal and led 1-0 at intermission, and they tallied the match-winning goal, courtesy of an assist.
Morgan Romney, with help from an assist from Madisen Staples, and Rachel Bodkin scored for the winners.
Southern Virginia held edges in shots (14-8) and shots on goal (8-6), and the Knights’ second was produced by a successful penalty kick.
The Knights led 2-0 before the Panthers (1-3-1) prevented the shutout at 88:30.
Aubrey Billings netted Ferrum’s lone goal; it was unassisted.
Billings, Amber Gillen and Ashlynn Mitcham combined for four shots, three of which were on goal.
Goalkeeper Ali Austin totaled six saves.
The Panthers travel to Raleigh, N.C. Saturday to face Meredith (N.C.) College in a non-conference match that starts at 4 p.m.
Eagles return against Magna Vista
Franklin County's varsity football team completes a three-game home stand tonight (Friday) when the Eagles take on Magna Vista.
Kickoff at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field is 7 p.m.
The series, which includes non-league and Piedmont District match-ups, favors Franklin County, 12-11-0.
Also, the Eagles played the two schools from which Magna Vista was created: Drewry Mason (Franklin County won the series 11-2-1) and Laurel Park (Franklin County won the series 17-4).
The Warriors seek their first win in the series since a 16-6 victory in 2018 in the Eagles' homecoming game.
The Eagles won at Magna Vista in 2019 (40-26) and 2021 (48-19). The two rivals did not play during a seven-game 2020/21 campaign.
Franklin County will attempt to break a two-game losing streak with both of those setbacks coming at Dillon Stadium: to Salem, 33-32, and to Liberty Christian Academy, 34-14.
The Eagles stopped a five-game losing streak by winning last year's contest. They led 20-6 after tallying 14 first-quarter points and six second stanza points, then they outscored the Warriors 28-13 after intermission by scoring 14 points each in the third and fourth quarters.
Jahylen Lee rushed for 257 yards and scored five touchdowns on 26 carries.
The Eagles' defense claimed three turnovers: a fumble recovery and two interceptions. The fumble recovery was returned for a touchdown.
Franklin County finishes non-district regular-season play next week at Hidden Valley.
After an off week, the Eagles open Blue Ridge District play at Dillon Stadium against Staunton River, Friday, Oct. 7.
Spirits sweep Panthers in volleyball
WINSTON-SALEM. N.C. - Salem (N.C.) College blanked Ferrum College, 3-0, in a non-conference volleyball match Tuesday.
Set scores were 25-17, 25-16, 25-9.
Salem is 6-1, Ferrum is 2-6.
The Panthers suffered their fourth straight loss.
SERVICES ACES: Ferrum finished 1-3 in the Maroon Classic, hosted by Roanoke College.
The Panthers defeated Mary Baldwin University, 3-2, and lost to Greensboro (N.C.), 3-0, North Carolina Wesleyan College, 3-1, and Methodist (N.C.) University, 3-0.
Franklin County wins nine-hole Blue Ridge match
HUDDLESTON - Franklin County's golf team claimed first-place laurels in a nine-hole Blue Ridge District match played Tuesday at Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club.
Only four points separated the top four teams.
The Eagles won the match with a 160 total, followed by Northside (161), William Byrd (163), Lord Botetourt (164) and host Staunton River (214).
Lawson Pasley led Franklin County with a 39.
Also turning in counting scores were Chase Bower (40), Nick Messenger (40) and Sam Fransler (41).
Non-counting scores were posted by Rylan McGhee (44) and Hamon English (50).
Blacksburg tops Benjamin Franklin in golf
Blacksburg Middle School defeated Benjamin Franklin Middle School by 18 strokes, 174-192, in a nine-hole golf dual match contested Wednesday at Willow Creek Country Club.
Morgan Herman led the Eagles with a 45.
Also posting counting scores were Kyndal Hudson (47), Drew Nolen (50) and Kynlee Cepelnik (50).
Non-counting scores were turned in by Tyler Foutz (53) and Nathan Amos (56).
BFMS's next match is Monday at Willow Creek.
Benjamin Franklin takes second in tri-match
MARTINSVILLE - Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s golf team finished second in a tri-match Monday at Forest Park Country Club.
The Eagles carded a 210.
Morgan Herman shot a team-best 47 for BFMS.
Also posting counting scores were Kynlee Cepelnik (52), Kyndal Hudson (52) and Tyler Foutz (55).
Turning in non-counting scores were Drew Nolen (56), Nathan Amos (59), Caden Kelly (61) and Taylee Amos (62).
Eagles win at Halifax. 3-1
SOUTH BOSTON - Franklin County's varsity volleyball team bested Halifax County, 3-1, in a non-district match Tuesday.
Set scores were 25-16, 25-18, 21-25, 25-11.
Emma Catoe led the eagles with 11 kills, four blocks and four aces.
Talaya Holland finished the match with seven kills and five blocks andf Skye Carter served an ace and distributed 25 assists.
Hall of Fame inductions are today
Franklin County’s Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony is today, Friday, Sept. 16 at the Shively Electric Community Building in Rocky Mount.
The ceremony begins at 10 a.m.
Slated for induction are Bobby Basham, Betsy Forbes Hill, Kris Kahila, the late Mason Ligon and the late Tom Sawyers.
Also, the quintet will be honored at halftime of Friday night’s football game between the Eagles and Magna Vista.
Gillespie Memorial take green flag Saturday
CALLAWAY - Franklin County Speedway- Moonshine Capital Promotions stages the annual Ricky Gillespie Memorial Saturday night with th first green flag falling at 7 p.m.
The race honors the memory of Gillespie, who competed in the Late Model Stock Car division at the 3/8th-mile Callaway bullring prior to his death.
Races are planned in these divisions: Late Models, Mini Stocks, Stock 4, Stock 6, Rookie 4, Dangerous Divas, Bootleggers and Any Car, which competes in a $1,500-to-win feature.
Also, a Kids Bike Race and a Kids Power Wheels Race are planned.
Tickets are $20 and pit passes are $30.
For information, call (276) 613-4208 or visit fcspeedway.com .
Eagle Strut 5K is Saturday
Franklin County’s senior class (Class of 2023) is staging the 11th annual Eagle Strut 5K race Saturday Sept. 17 with the starter’s gun firing at 8 a.m.
Proceeds benefit the senior class—they help offset senior activity costs and provide aid to seniors who are most in need.
Registration ends at 12 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
Race packet pick-up is Sept. 17 at 6:30 a.m.
Andrew Parkins of Salem and Kylie Cooper of Franklin County were the overall men’s and women’s winners of the 2020 race.
The race was first staged in 2012.
For information, contact Senior Class sponsors Prentice Sargeant and Alicia McGeorge at the high school, (540) 483-5113.Spartans rally for volleyball win over Eagles
SALEM - Salem rallied from a 2-0 deficit in sets for a 3-2 non-district varsity volleyball win over Franklin County.
Set scores were 21-25,19-25, 27-25,25-23, 15-12.
Emma Catoe served five aces, tallied 16 kills and three blocks and collected six digs for the Eagles.
Maddie Caron finished the match with nine kills, one assist and 30 digs.
Aniston Wray served three aces and totaled 15 digs.
Skye Carter served two aces, recorded 12 digs and distributed 29 assists.
Franklin County jayvees win in two games
SOUTH BOSTON - Franklin County’s junior varsity volleyball team swept Halifax County, 2-0, in a non-district contest Monday.
Set scores were 25-22, 25-23.
In the first set, Brylie Altice paced the Eagles (4-2) with eight consecutive service points, included four aces, with four digs and two kills.
Also, Kaily McCown totaled six digsn and two kills, Brooke Weaver served three aces and tallied six total points, Faron Frye and Maria Gutierrez each collected four digs and Madysen McCrickard passed out six assists.
In the second set, McCrickard scored eight points, distributed four assists and recorded four digs.
Also, Altiice had nine digs and six kills. And Grace Gawor had four digs.
Spartans jayvees sweep Eagles
SALEM - Salem swept Franklin County 2-0 in a non-district volleyball match.
Set scores were 25-16, 25-20.
Leading the Eagles were Grace Gowor with nine service points, four kills and one block, Madysen McCrickard with two aces and eight assists, Kailey McCown with 12 digs and two blocks and Brylie Altice with nine digs and three kills.
BFMS falls in co-ed tennis season opener
SONTAG - Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s co-ed tennis opened its 2022 season with a loss to North Cross at the Franklin County Recreation Park courts.
The Eagles won four of the nine matches played - three in singles and one in doubles.
The first player or doubles team to win three games wins the match.
Winning in singles for BFMS were Eli Harl (3-0), Andrew Montgomery (3-2) and Tipton Cox (3-1), while the doubles duo of Harl and Vin Boughton (3-0) was victorious.
“We have three returning players and four new players to the sport. With that being said we did a great job,’’ BFMS head coach Stephanie Lovelace said.
“I was very proud and pleased with the dedication the kids showed. Even though we lost…I was very excited to see everyone gave it their best,’’ Lovelace said.
Baseball team stages golf fundraiser
HARDY - The fifth annual Franklin County High School Baseball Booster Club golf tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8 at Cooper Cove Golf Club.
Shotgun start is 1 p.m.
Lunch begins at noon.
Format is four-player Captain’s Choice.
Cost is $300 per team.
Entry fee includes cart and green fees, lunch, prizes for top finishers and winners of closest to the pin, longest drive and longest putt contests and range balls.
Two mulligans and one red tee can be purchased for $15 per player.
Tournament officials need to know team captain’s name, mailing address, email address and phone number.
It is asked that checks be made payable to FCHS Baseball Club, P.O. Box 631, Rocky Mount, Va. 24151.
Entry forms can be emailed to cihylton34@gmail.com
Payment through Venmo: @EaglesBaseball-BoosterClub and Paypal: @FCHSBaseball are accepted.
Call Chris with any questions, (540) 493 3344.
SMLCA is hosting benefit tournament
MONETA—Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) is hosting its seventh annual golf tournament, Saturday, Oct. 8 at The Waterfront Country Club.
To sponsor or create a team call Michelle Agee, (540) 296-3291 or contact her by email: magee@smlca.org .
P&HCC baseball alumni tournament is set
MARTINSVILLE - The first Patriots Baseball Alumni golf tournament, hosted and staged by Patrick Henry Community College (P&HCC), is schedule for Saturday, Oct. 22 at Forest Park Country Club.
P&H Baseball is looking forward to a great day of golf with Patrick & Henry alumni, friends and business partners,’’ tournament officials said in a release from the school.
Tournament officials said they plan to make the tournament an annual one.
Registration is 8 a.m.
Shotgun start is 9 a.m.
Entry fee is $400 per foursome. Included with golf play is a branded item, lunch and 50/50 prize drawings.
Sponsorships for individual holes is available for $100.
Proceeds benefit the Patriots baseball team.
To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pats-baseball-alumni-golf-tourney-tickets-409979378357 .
For information, contact Letita Pulliam of the P&HCC Foundation: lpulliam@patrickhenry.edu or call (276) 656-0250.
Foursome: Fee for a team of four includes golf, cart, lunch and a chance to win 50/50 raffles along with awards at the conclusion on the tournament.
Hole Sponsor: Includes company name on day of tournament information and a hole sponsor sign displayed on the course.
Patriot Package: Four mulligans per team and one raffle ticket per golfer for a 50/50 prize raffle.
Additional Mulligans: Each is $5 per golfer with a maximum of two mulligans per golfer and eight mulligans per team.
Blue Event Sponsor $1,500: Includes two team registrations, one hole sponsorship, logo on website and recognition during awards.
Gold Award Sponsor $500: Includes hole signage and award recognition for either closest to the pin contest or longest drive contest.
Premium Hole Sponsorship $250: Exclusive host of hole with prominent tee box signage featuring company logo.
Hole Sponsorship $100: Tee box signage featuring company logo.
Chamber tournament is set for Oct. 14
HUDDLESTON - Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce is banking on the popularity of its long-standing summer golf tournament with the addition of a fall tournament in October.
The organization’s first fall tournament is set for Friday, Oct. 14 at Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club.
Sponsorships and player registrations are being accepted.
Tournament format is 18-hole Captain’s Choice with an afternoon shot-gun start.
Participants are served lunch and have access to the driving range and putting green.
A variety of prizes and awards are presented following play.
For information or to register, log on to visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-fall-classic-golf-tournament or contact Erin Stanley, (540) 721-1203 or estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com .
Osprey 5K and 10K are Oct. 22
MONETA - Friends of Smith Mountain Lake SP is staging the annual Osprey 5K and 10K races Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m.
Register online at runsignup.com .
For information: visit www.smispfriends.com/Osprery 10K5K .