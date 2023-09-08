FERRUM—Ferrum College is offering free admission for Saturday’s 2023 home opener at W.B. Adams Stadium against North Carolina Wesleyan University.

Kickoff is 6 p.m.

At 4 p.m., the Panthers will take part in a BlackHat walk through a pre-game tailgate on Bassett Field.

Ferrum (0-1) is a week removed from a 31-20 loss to Muskingum ((Ohio), while North Carolina Wesleyan fell 51-9 to nationally-ranked and reigning Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) champion Randolph-Macon College.

Eagles are the

foe that christens

LCA’s new stadiumLYNCHBURG—Liberty Christian Academy (LCA) returns from a second week opened date, two weeks removed from a 21-14 triumph over Salem, to play its first football game in its new home stadium.

Franklin County (1-1) provides the opposition for the Bulldogs (1-0).

Kickoff is 7 p.m.

The Eagles will attempt to defeat Liberty Christian for the first time in football as they finish out three straight weeks of road games.

Franklin County is a week removed from a 48-7 loss to Salem in a game where the Eagles didn’t score until 3:05 left to prevent a Spartans’ shutout.

LCA has played its home games in Williams Stadium, the home stadium for Liberty University’s squad in past seasons.

The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 4-0.

The last time the two rivals played in Lynchburg, LCA was victorious, 56-26.

Greensboro converts winning penalty kickFERRUM—Amery Skinner converted a penalty kick with 3:08 remaining to guide Greensboro (N.C.) College (1-1-1) to a non-conference women’s soccer win over Ferrum College at Penn-Roediger Field Wednesday.

Ashli Wuss played all 90 minutes on net for the Panthers (2-1), who suffered their first loss of the season. She totaled six saves.

Greensboro goalkeeper Sofia Pagnamenta (W, 1-1-1) collected nine saves in 90 minutes of action.

Ferrum’s next match is Saturday will be back in action Saturday at Southern Virginia University.

The contest is set for a 7:00 p.m. start in Buena Vista.

Monarchs make

first-half goals standFAYETTEVILLE, N.C.—Two first half goals guided Methodist University to a 2-0 non-conference win Wednesday over Ferrum College at Duggins Soccer Stadium.

Methodist (1-1-1) grabbed the lead in the first half when Steven Floyd finished a cross for a 1-0 lead.

The Monarchs netted a second goal in the 33rd minute, when Charles Drew flicked it into the back of the net on a Floyd pass.

Goalkeeper Matthew Walker made seven saves for Methodist.

Ferrum (1-2) plays Warren Wilson College Saturday in Asheville, N.C. at 4 p.m.

Eagles finish

third in BRD golfHUDDLESTON—Franklin County’s golf team came in third in Tuesday’s Blue Ridge District match, hosted by Staunton River at Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club.

Only 10 strokes separated the top four teams in the nine-hole match.

Lord Botetourt and Northside finished in a first-place tie at 151, followed by the Eagles (158) and William Byrd (161). Staunton River (192) was fifth.

Northside’s Nick Crawford claimed medalist laurels with a 34.

Harman English led Franklin County with a 38, followed by Nick Snead with a 39, Nick Messenger with a 40 and Wes Hill with a 41.

Meredith rallies for

win over Ferrum, 2-1RALEIGH, N.C.—Meredith (N.C.) College (1-2) used two late goals to overcome a one goal deficit for a 2-1 non-conference field hockey victory over Ferrum College (1-1) Wednesday at Meredith Athletic Field and Track Complex.

Meredith’s win is its first this season, while the setback is Ferrum’s first. (1-2).

After a scoreless first quarter, Olivia Turner gave Ferrum the lead in the second stanza when her shot found the back of the goal, courtesy of a Brynn Probert assist.

The Panthers took the lead into the fourth quarter, then Meredith’s Charlotte Dyer tied the score in the 47th minute.

Dyer scored the winning goal with 13 seconds left.

Ferrum travels to Springfield, Ohio for its next match Saturday against Wittenburg University.

BFMS golf finishes second in three-team matchSTUART—Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s golf team placed second in a three-team match Wednesday at Gordon Trent Golf Club.

The Eagles shot a 176.

Rylan Young led BFMS with a 37, while Morgan Herman (40). Drew Nolen (42) and Levi Anderson (57) posted counting scores.

A pair of 58s by Kaden Whitley and Cody Hunt did not factor into the Eagles’ total.

BFMS’s next match is Thursday Sept. 14 at Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville.

New stadium policy

goes into effectA new stadium policy at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field goes into effect at Franklin County’s home football opener Friday, Sept. 15 against Magna Vista.

Also, the policy goes into effect at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium, W.W. Naff Jr. Field at Benjamin Franklin Middle School and at the Eagles’ softball field also at BFMS,, Franklin County Director of Athletics Bradley Lang said.

It is the desire of Franklin County High School to provide our patrons, fans, officials, athletes, and visitors with a safe and enjoyable experience when attending home games, Lang.

New Policy Effective September 15, 2023:Clear Bag Policy—Attendees are allowed a small purse or clutch, diaper bag, or medically necessary items, these bags are subject to search. Prohibited bags include backpacks, camera bags, computer bags, large purses, fanny packs, and cinch bags.

Reminder of Current Policy For Fans:

Students who are in 8th grade or below MUST be accompanied by a responsible adult at all times.

No Outside Food or Drinks

No Pets

FCHS and BFMS students who are under school suspension from school will not be allowed on campus and not allowed entry.

Anyone causing a disruption during the event, or who fails to comply with the FCHS Fan Code of Conduct will be removed from the athletic event. FCHS and BFMS students will also be subject to disciplinary action in accordance with the School

Handbook.

All fans are expected to be seated in the bleachers unless visiting the concession area or using restroom facilities.

Anyone asked to leave an event for any reason will potentially be banned from attending future events at Franklin County High School.