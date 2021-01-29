Panthers open indoor track and field campaigns this weekend

FERRUM—Ferrum College’s men’s and women’s track and field teams begin their inaugural seasons of indoor competition in the VMI Winter Relays this weekend in Lexington.
Mark White, a Ferrum alumnus and former baseball player, is the head coach for the Panthers’ two squads.
Men’s and women’s track and field, indoor and outdoor, are the most recent additions to Ferrum’s NCAA Division III intercollegiate athletics roster.
Ferrum fielded outdoor track and field during its junior college era, but it is believed that this weekend marks its first indoor meet.
Following this weekend, Ferrum’s men’s and women’s teams are scheduled to compete in the VMI Winter Classic, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 12-13 and the Roanoke College Finn Pincus D3 Invitational, Saturday, Feb. 20 in Salem.
Ferrum’s men’s roster is comprised of 30 competitors, including former Franklin County distance runner Clayton Stanford, a freshman.
Ferrum’s women’s roster is comprised of eight competitors.
Former Franklin County standout Trent Whittaker, who captured the Eagles’ first individual indoor state championship during his prep career, is sophomore for VMI.
Whittaker won the men’s 800-meter run in 1:55.30 at the Keydet Invitational and finished second in the men’s 1,600-meter in 4:16.23 at the VMI Team Challenge. He finished two second in arrears to the winner.
Also, Whittaker ran a leg of the men’s 4x400 meter relay. His team finished third.
Eastern Mennonite places basketball seasons on hold
HARRISONBURG—Eastern Mennonite University (EMU) of the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) has put the 2021 seasons of its men’s and women’s basketball teams on hold because of COVID-19 protocols.
EMU athletics officials announced the decision Wednesday.
Officials said the decision was “made based on regular testing and monitoring of players and staff in accordance with ODAC and NCAA guidelines.’’
The decision means a men’s basketball game between the Royals and Ferrum College, scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 7 at William P. Swartz Gymnasium has been canceled.
At the time of the stoppage, EMU was 0-2 in women’s basketball, 0-1 in men’s basketball.
The Royals’ women’s team played at Ferrum Tuesday night and suffered an 82-41 conference loss.
EMU’s players wore masks while on the court and on the bench.
Hollins opts out from several ODAC sports
ROANOKE—Hollins University has opted not to compete in several sports, two which are contested indoors and two which are staged outdoors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hollins, one of three single-gender institutions that competes in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (the others are Sweet Briar College (women) and Hampden-Sydney College (men)), is not fielding teams in volleyball, women’s indoor track and field, women’s soccer and women’s lacrosse, according to a release on the school’s athletics website.
In December, Hollins decided not to compete in women’s basketball because of the pandemic, according to the release on the website.
Ferrum College’s schedules are affected by the decision.
The Panthers were scheduled to play Hollins in women’s basketball at home on Thursday, Feb. 18; in women’s soccer at home on Thursday, March 11; in volleyball at home on Sunday, April 4; and in women’s lacrosse on Friday, April 2 in Roanoke.
“The decision to replace the game vacated by Hollins is up to the respective coaching staff, and if we are able to find a replacement that fits into the schedule for those particular sports,’’ Ferrum Director of Athletic John Sutyak said in an email Wednesday.
“I know Coach (Bryan) Harvey is working on finding a replacement for women’s basketball, and certainly we will work with the other sports that have had their schedules impacted negatively.’’
Also, ODAC foe Guilford (N.C.) College has opted out of women’s basketball competition.
The Panthers were scheduled to compete against the Panthers on Friday, Feb. 12 at Swartz Gym, but the contest has canceled.
Guilford, a multi-time conference champion (2001, 2002, 2012, 2013, 2017) was picked to finish seventh in the league’s preseason coaches poll.
Wagner finishes sixth in HOF voting
Former Ferrum College All-American Billy Wagner received 46.4% of the votes cast Tuesday by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) for induction in the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
A 75% threshold (301 of 401 votes cast) must be reached for induction.
No players on this year’s ballot reached that standard.
Wagner appeared on 186 ballots, 60 more than a year ago when he finished eighth in the voting.
Wagner, who has been on the HOF ballot (2016-2021) for six years, has steadfastly improved his percentages aside from a one-year decrease: 10.5% (2016), 10.2% (2017), 11.1% (2018), 16.7% (2019), 31.7% (2020) and 46.4% (2021). His percentage of the vote almost doubled between 2019 and 2020.
Wagner, the head baseball coach at Miller School in Charlottesville, played professional baseball for five clubs during a 16-year career as a left-hand closer. He pitched for Houston, Philadelphia, New York Mets, Boston and Atlanta.
Wagner ranks sixth on professional baseball’s all-time saves list—he is second among left-hand relievers—with 422.
The majority of those saves were achieved during his career with the Astros, the club that selected in the first round, 12th overall, in the June 1993 amateur draft following his junior campaign with the Panthers.
Wagner made his major league debut on Sept. 13, 1995 against the Mets in New York, and became the Astros’ primary closer in June of the following year.
Wagner was in the same draft class as former major league star Alex Rodriquez, who was taken No. 1 by the Seattle Mariners following his senior year of high school.
Wagner, a seven-time All-Star (1999, 2001, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2008 and 2010) and a former National League Rolaids Relief Man of the Year award winner, pitched for the Panthers from 1991 to 1993 and also played one season of football for the NCAA Division III school.
Wagner finished his Ferrum career with a 17-3 record—he was used primarily as a starting pitcher—with a 1.63 ERA and he holds the Division III single-season record for strikeouts-per-nine innings at 19.1—109 strikeouts in 51 innings. He established that standard in 1992.
Wagner is a member of the Ferrum College Sports Hall of Fame, the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame and the National College Baseball Hall of Fame.
Wagner has led Miller School to multiple Virginia Independent School Athletic Association (VISAA) Division II state championships and multiple state title-game appearances.
Schaffner accepts assistant baseball post at Ferrum
FERRUM—James “Chip’’ Schaffner has been hired by Ferrum College to fill a vacant assistant coaching position on the Panthers baseball staff, according to a release from the college.
Schaffner has a past coaching relationship with Panthers skipper Ryan Brittle—the two worked together at NCAA Division I Radford University.
Schaffner, who started in his new post Monday, Jan. 18, replaces Lew Kent, the former head coach at Radford, on Ferrum’s staff.
Schaffner has served as an assistant coach at Emory & Henry College from 2012 to 2020.
Emory & Henry and Ferrum are Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rivals.
“We are excited to have Chip come and be a part of the Panthers family,’’ Brittle said in the release. “He brings a wealth of baseball and life knowledge with him that will be a great asset to the young men in our program.’’
Following a two-year stint in the United States Army, Schaffner began his coaching career as an assistant at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio.
After serving as the director of a national recruiting program, he returned to coaching at Georgetown (Ky.) College where he served as the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator.
Next, Schaffner would join former head coach Dennis Womack’s staff at the University of Virginia as the pitching coach.
In 2003, his Cavaliers pitching staff was ranked 11th nationally in NCAA Division I in earned-run-average (ERA).
Schaffner coached at Radford and Mars Hill (N.C.) College before beginning his nine-year term at Emory & Henry.
The Panthers’ three-man coaching staff is comprised of Brittle, Schaffner and Ben Austin, who also serves as an assistant.
Ferrum opens its 2021 season with six home games.
The first of those is a doubleheader against former USA South Athletic Conference rival North Carolina Wesleyan College, Saturday, Feb. 20.
The Panthers were 11-4 through 16 games last year before their campaign was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vaughn joins Panthers men’s soccer staff
FERRUM—Brock Vaughn has joined Ferrum College’s men’s soccer coaching staff as an assistant coach.
Vaughn has a wealth of coaching experience at the club level in the Myrtle Beach, S.C. area, college athletic officials said in a release confirming his hiring.Also, Vaughn spent two seasons coaching at Fox Creek (S.C.) High School.
Vaughn, who started in his new position last week (Monday, Jan. 18) will assist first-year Panthers head coach Felix Vu.
“We are extremely grateful and excited for Brock to join our staff. We believe he has the right personality to move this program in the right direction,’’ Vu said.
Vaughn attained his bachelor’s in sports management from Central Methodist (Mo.) University in 2020.
In that same year, Vaughn worked as an intern with the University of South Carolina-Beaufort. The internship enabled him to help with planning trips for matches and conducting practice.Ferrum opens its 2021 season Sunday, Feb. 21 in Ashland against Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) foe Randolph-Macon College.
The Panthers’ home opener is Sunday, Feb. 28 against league rival Shenandoah University.
Ferrum’s other home matches are against Eastern Mennonite University, Hampden-Sydney College and Guilford (N.C.) College.
The Panthers play Roanoke College, Bridgewater College and Virginia Wesleyan University on the road.