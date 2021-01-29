Panthers open indoor track and field campaigns this weekend

Hollins, one of three single-gender institutions that competes in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (the others are Sweet Briar College (women) and Hampden-Sydney College (men)), is not fielding teams in volleyball, women’s indoor track and field, women’s soccer and women’s lacrosse, according to a release on the school’s athletics website.

In December, Hollins decided not to compete in women’s basketball because of the pandemic, according to the release on the website.

Ferrum College’s schedules are affected by the decision.

The Panthers were scheduled to play Hollins in women’s basketball at home on Thursday, Feb. 18; in women’s soccer at home on Thursday, March 11; in volleyball at home on Sunday, April 4; and in women’s lacrosse on Friday, April 2 in Roanoke.

“The decision to replace the game vacated by Hollins is up to the respective coaching staff, and if we are able to find a replacement that fits into the schedule for those particular sports,’’ Ferrum Director of Athletic John Sutyak said in an email Wednesday.

“I know Coach (Bryan) Harvey is working on finding a replacement for women’s basketball, and certainly we will work with the other sports that have had their schedules impacted negatively.’’