Panthers open ODAC play at home against undefeated Tigers.

FERRUM - Only one position and one point separated Ferrum College and Hampden-Sydney College in this year's Old Dominion Athletic Conference preseason men's basketball poll.
The Panthers and the Tigers are foes in Wednesday's league opener for both clubs.
Tip off is 7 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
Hampden-Sydney (4-0) brings a perfect record that features an average margin of victory of 24 points - all four of its triumphs are by double figures.
The Tigers are one of two undefeated ODAC clubs; the other is Roanoke College (5-0).
The two teams have one common opponent: Greensboro (N.C.) College; the Tigers won by 14 points, the Panthers lost by 12, but have won four in a row since the season-opening setback.
The Tigers have won 10 ODAC championships with their last coming in 2007; they last played in the NCAA Division III tournament in 2013.
Ferrum seeks its fourth win in the last five match-ups between the two teams
Since joining the ODAC, the Panthers have won twice at home (70-63 in 2020-2021 and 73-69 in 2018-2019) and and once on the road (85-80 in 2081-2019).
The Tigers were victorious in 2019-2020 (74-68).
Caleb Kimbrough (20-17 career record) is in his third year as Hampden-Sydney's head coach. He is a past head coach at Huntingdon (Ala.) College.
Kimbrough and Ferrum bench boss Tyler Sanborn were teammates at Guilford (N.C.) College.
Together, they played on Quakers' teams that advanced to the NCAA Division III tournament in 2007 and 2008.
Hampden-Sydney's top player is Jake Hahn, a returning all-conference player from a year ago.
Hahn is converting 60.6% of his shots from the field and he leads the ODAC in 3-point field goal percentage (77.8%).
Since losing its season opener, Ferrum has bested Averett University by one point (67-66 at home), Mary Baldwin University by five points (81-76 on the road), William Peace (N.C.) University by 33 points (87-54 on the road) and Methodist (N.C.) University by four points (76-72 on the road).
The Panthers' top returning players are Kajuan Madden-McAfee, James Smith Jr., Darius Kemp, Michael Spraggins and Bryce Hall.
Kemp averages 9.4 rebounds-per-game and 4 blocks-per-game.
Wedneday's contest is the only regular-season match-up between the two teams.
Following Wednesday's game, Ferrum continues ODAC play Saturday in Winchester against Shenandoah University and Saturday, Dec. 11 at home against Guilford.
To date, ODAC teams are 37-27 against non-conference opposition, a .578 winning percentage.
WOMEN'S HOOPS: Ferrum (1-5, 0-1 in the ODAC) plays its second league game of the season Wednesday when the Panthers visit University of Lynchburg.
Tip off at John M. Turner Gymnasium is 7 p.m.
The Panthers seek to end a five-game losing streak; they have not won since a season-opening triumph by two point over Meredith (N.C.) College, 50-48, on Nov. 6.
The Panthers; average margin of defeat is 29 points. Their best single-game scoring output is the 61 points they netted against Washington and Lee University in their ODAC opener.
Lynchburg, the reigning ODAC champion, is 3-1 with a two-game winning streak.
The contest is Lynchburg's ODAC opener.
The Hornets average 68.3 points-per-game with a single-game, season-best scoring output of 77 points in a 29-point, 77-48, campaign-opening triumph over Averett.
Following Wednesday's contest, Ferrum, which averages 53.2 points-per-game, has two more league games this month; at home Saturday against Virginia Wesleyan University and on Wednesday, Dec. 8 in Harrisonburg against Eastern Mennonite University.
Saturday's contest tips off at 2 p.m. at Swartz Gym and is Ferrum's second home game of the season.
ODAC teams are 36-24 to date this season; Roanoke is lone undefeated team at 3-0.
MEN'S BASKETBALL STANDINGS
TEAM ODAC OVERALL
Roanoke 0-0 5-0
Hampden-Sydney 0-0 4-0
Randolph-Macon 0-0 6-1
Ferrum 0-0 4-1
Lynchburg 0-0 3-1
Randolph 0-0 3-2
Virginia Wesleyan 0-0 3-4
Easternn Mennonite 0-0 2-3
Washington and Lee 0-0 2-3
Bridgewater 0-0 2-4
Guilford 0-0 2-4
Shenandoah 0-0 1-4