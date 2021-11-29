Panthers open ODAC play at home against undefeated Tigers.

FERRUM - Only one position and one point separated Ferrum College and Hampden-Sydney College in this year's Old Dominion Athletic Conference preseason men's basketball poll.

The Panthers and the Tigers are foes in Wednesday's league opener for both clubs.

Tip off is 7 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

Hampden-Sydney (4-0) brings a perfect record that features an average margin of victory of 24 points - all four of its triumphs are by double figures.

The Tigers are one of two undefeated ODAC clubs; the other is Roanoke College (5-0).

The two teams have one common opponent: Greensboro (N.C.) College; the Tigers won by 14 points, the Panthers lost by 12, but have won four in a row since the season-opening setback.

The Tigers have won 10 ODAC championships with their last coming in 2007; they last played in the NCAA Division III tournament in 2013.

Ferrum seeks its fourth win in the last five match-ups between the two teams

Since joining the ODAC, the Panthers have won twice at home (70-63 in 2020-2021 and 73-69 in 2018-2019) and and once on the road (85-80 in 2081-2019).