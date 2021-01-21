Panthers open ODAC play with preseason title favorite

FERRUM - Ferrum College’s men’s basketball team got to take the court twice last week and the Panthers came away with a road win and a home loss.
Those outings against former USA South Athletic Conference foe William Peace (N.C.) University, have set the stage for a Saturday afternoon challenge against Randolph-Macon College in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) opener for both teams.
Tip off at William P. Swartz Gymnasium is 2 p.m.
“It was great to be able to get back on the court and play against live competition; it had been a long time since we have been able to do that,’’ Panthers bench boss Tyler Sanborn said of last week’s two games.
“Our (coaching) staff learned a lot, specifically (the) deficiencies that we needed to address, which we have been able to (do) in practice this week.
“Our guys were also able to experience a game day, going through the routine and then the atmosphere and protocols that we can expect for games with the pandemic,’’ Sanborn said.
The Yellow Jackets (1-0), who opened their season with a non-league win over Bridgewater College, are the preseason championship favorite in the ODAC and are ranked No.1 in NCAA Division III in Basketball Times preseason poll.
Randolph-Macon is the reigning conference champion and is a season removed from a 28-2 (15-1 in the ODAC) finish.
Mary Washington University and league rival Guilford (N.C.) College, the 2019 conference champion, were the only teams to defeat the Yellow Jackets last year.
Randolph-Macon won two games in last year’s Division III tournament and had advanced to the “Sweet 16” when the event was canceled in response to the public health threat over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Randolph-Macon brings a six-game winning streak and a 10-1 mark in its last 11 games into Saturday’s matinee.
Ferrum was tabbed for an eighth-place finish in the 13-team ODAC in the preseason poll.
“Obviously, when you have one of the best teams and programs in the country coming to town, it sets a little different tone in practice and in our preparation,’’ Sanborn said. “We try to prepare for everyone the same, but our guys understand the implications of a game like this.
“It is exciting to play against great competition. We get to do that consistently within the ODAC, so we are trying to normalize the process and preparation and not get too amped up.’’
Josh Merkel is in his sixth year in charge of the Yellow Jackets.
Randolph-Macon’s featured player is two-time reigning ODAC Player of the Year Buzz Anthony, a two-time Division III All-American.
Also, Miles Mallory garnered league Rookie of the Year accolades last year.
When the Yellow Jackets bested the Panthers 57-40 last year in Ashland, they were coming off their first loss of the season after 12 consecutive wins.
The victory over Ferrum started an 11-game winning streak by Randolph-Macon.
After two games, the Panthers have three seniors all of whom are averaging in double figures: James Smith Jr. (18.5), Kajuan Madden-McAfee (17.5) and Nick Helton (16.5).
Carrington Young, a senior, and Darius Kemp are averaging 9 rebounds-per-game.
Smith averages 8 assists-per-game and Madden-McAfee averaged 6 assists-per-game.
Kemp averages 4 assists-per-game.
Counting its two postseason tournament games, Ferrum won 10 of 18 games against conference opposition during last year’s 15-12 campaign.
Each of Ferrum’s first four conference opponents - Randolph-Macon, Roanoke College (away), Washington and Lee University (away) and Hampden-Sydney College (home) was picked to finish ahead of the Panthers in the preseason poll.