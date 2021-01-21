Panthers open ODAC play with preseason title favorite

FERRUM - Ferrum College’s men’s basketball team got to take the court twice last week and the Panthers came away with a road win and a home loss.

Those outings against former USA South Athletic Conference foe William Peace (N.C.) University, have set the stage for a Saturday afternoon challenge against Randolph-Macon College in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) opener for both teams.

Tip off at William P. Swartz Gymnasium is 2 p.m.

“It was great to be able to get back on the court and play against live competition; it had been a long time since we have been able to do that,’’ Panthers bench boss Tyler Sanborn said of last week’s two games.

“Our (coaching) staff learned a lot, specifically (the) deficiencies that we needed to address, which we have been able to (do) in practice this week.

“Our guys were also able to experience a game day, going through the routine and then the atmosphere and protocols that we can expect for games with the pandemic,’’ Sanborn said.

The Yellow Jackets (1-0), who opened their season with a non-league win over Bridgewater College, are the preseason championship favorite in the ODAC and are ranked No.1 in NCAA Division III in Basketball Times preseason poll.