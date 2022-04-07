Panthers open season with a trip to UVA-Wise

FERRUM—Ferrum College’s 2022 football schedule features the debut of a series with a new, non-conference opponent and the return of an old USA South Athletic Conference rival.

The schedule is published on the Panthers’ football site on Ferrum College’s official athletics website, but no game times are published for any of the 10 games.

The campaign begins Saturday, Sept. 3 against NCAA Division II University of Virginia’s College at Wise (UVA-Wise).

The Panthers’ home opener is Saturday, Sept. 10 against Muskingum, followed by a Saturday, Sept. 17 visit to LaGrange, a former USA South foe of Ferrum’s.

Ferrum Director of Athletics John Sutyak said the college has a one-year agreement with UVA-Wise.

The two teams played during Dave Davis’ coaching tenure, but UVA-Wise was not an NCAA Division II affiliate then.

Ferrum has two-year agreements with Muskingum and LaGrange, Sutyak said.

The Panthers travel to Muskingum for the 2023 season opener and LaGrange comes to Ferrum in week No. 3, Sutyak said.

September ends with an open week.

Ferrum begins seven weeks of Old Dominion Athletic Conference play Saturday, Oct. 1 at Shenandoah University.

Home games against Hampden-Sydney College on Oct. 8 and reigning conference champion Washington and Lee University on Oct. 15 follow.

The game against the Generals is Ferrum’s homecoming contest.

Washington and Lee clinched last year’s ODAC championship by defeating Ferrum, 28-24.

On Oct. 22, Ferrum travels to Greensboro, N.C. for a game against Guilford College.

October concluded the following week (Oct. 29) with a home game against Bridgewater College.

The Panthers’ two November games are against Randolph-Macon (away, Nov. 5) and a first-time ODAC match-up against long-time foe Averett University (home, Nov. 12).

Cleive Adams begins his third year as the Panthers he ad coach.