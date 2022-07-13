Panthers place 11th in Commissioner's Cup standings

FOREST - Ferrum College's sports teams finished 11th in the 2021-2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Commissioners Cup standings.

The Panthers earned a .246 rating based on 61.5 points: 26.5 by the men's teams and 35 by the women's teams.

Washington and Lee University claimed all three Commissioners Cups for the seventh year in a row with a .927 rating.

Placing second and third in all three were University of Lynchburg (.817 rating) and Randolph-Macon College (.740 rating).

The overall award is named for Dan Wooldridge, the conference's former long-time commissioner and a Lynchburg alumnus and former Hornets student-athlete.

Placing fourth through 10th were Roanoke College (.685), Shenandoah University (.590), Bridgewater College (.578), Virginia Wesleyan University (.512), Eastern Mennonite University (.438), Randolph College (.324) and Guilford (N.C.) College (.296).

Greensboro (N.C.) College, an associate member of the league which competes in men's and women's swimming, accumulated a .250 rating in the men's standings and a .083 rating in the women's standings.

Sweet Briar College and Hollins University ranked eighth and 13th in the women's standings and Hampden-Sydney College was fifth in the men's standings.

All three are single-gender conference members.

Ferrum's point totals by sport were baseball (1), men's basketball (1), men's cross county (3), football (3.5), men's golf (4), men's lacrosse (2), men's soccer (2), men's swimming (1), men's tennis (1), men's indoor track and field (4), men's outdoor track and field (4), women's basketball (3), women's cross country (3), field hockey (1), women's golf (1.5), women's lacrosse (3.5), women's soccer (3.5), softball (5.5), women's swimming (5), women's tennis (2) women's indoor track and field (1.5), women's outdoor track and field (3) and volleyball (2.5).

The Panthers compete in one sport that is not sanctioned by the ODAC: women's wrestling.

Ferrum and the have equestrian/riding, but the Panthers do not compete for the championship.

Washington and Lee has claimed 26 overall cups of 28 presented, including 20 in a row.

The Generals have earned 22 men's and women's cups, including 19 straight women's trophies and seven consecutive men's awards.

As determined by the ODAC Board of Directors, points for the ODAC Commissioner's Cups are based on regular-season standings in team sports and championship team finishes in individual/meet sports.

Each institution has a total number of possible points it can collect based on its sport sponsorship.

Then, that total is divided by the total number of possible points to determine the rating for each institution.

Washington and Lee set conference records for point ratings in the overall cup and women's cup standings.

The Generals collected 227.0 of a possible 245.0 points they could earn for a 0.927 rating, surpassing the previous mark of 0.913 they established during the 2019-20 season.

For the third straight year, Washington and Lee reset the women's rating record - the Generals earned 119.5 of a possible 127.0 tallies for a 0.941 rating.

In ODAC women's sports, Washington and Lee earned or shared first place points in eight sports to power its record ratings.

Those included solo efforts in field hockey, golf, lacrosse, riding, swimming, and volleyball.

Washington and Lee tied Randolph-Macon for top-billing in basketball.

The Yellow Jackets highlighted their third place 0.719 rating with a share of first-place points in softball with Lynchburg.

The Hornets earned first-place points in cross country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field.

Washington and Lee was just 0.02 off its previous record on the way to posting a 0.911 rating in the men's cup standings.

The Generals earned or shared top points in five sports: they ranked first in lacrosse, soccer, swimming, and tennis, and shared high-points with Randolph-Macon in football.

Also Randolph-Macon earned first-place points in basketball with their national championship squad powering a 0.765 rating to rank third on the list.

Lynchburg placed second at 0.806. The Hornets led the league in baseball, cross country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field.

Hampden-Sydney College collected top points in the remaining sport, golf for a .504 rating.

The Tigers finished second in the NCAA Division III golf tournament.

Ferrum is in its fifth year as an all-sports member in the ODAC.