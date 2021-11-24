Panthers place six in double figures at Peace's expense

RALEIGH, N.C. - Paced by a 49-point first half, Ferrum College's men's basketball team won its third straight game Tuesday - a 33-point, 87-54 triumph over non-conference foe William Peace (N.C.) University at the Hermann Athletic Center.
The Panthers (3-1) placed six players in double figures.
The sextet accounted for 74 of Ferrum's 87 points, which is a single-game, season-best points output.
Through four games, Ferrum averages 78.5 points-per-game.
William Peace (1-3), which competes in the USA South Athletic Conference, suffered its second straight loss. All three of its setbacks to date are to opponents from the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC): Washington and Lee University, Virginia Wesleyan University and Ferrum.
The Panthers tallied 17 of the game's first 20 minutes and led from wire-to-wire.
The difference reached the 20-point mark, 49-29, with six seconds remaining in the opening stanza when Michael Spraggins swished a 3-point field goal.
Ferrum won the second half by 13 points, 38-25.
The spread was 28 points, 77-49, after a 10-0 Panthers' scoring surge that was highlighted by two 3-poihnt field goals by6 Kajuan Madden-McAfee.
Madden-McAfee finished with 16 points and four assists, both game-best totals.
Darius Kemp produced a double-double: 14 points and a game-best 13 rebounds.
Spraggins netted 13 points, while Jamar Butler tallied 11 and Ayden Gamble and Everette Rivers each scored 10.
"...Seeing six guys in double figures is what we want to be about,'' Panthers bench boss Tyler Sanborn said. "The unselfishness we demonstrated offensively led to great shots for our team.
"Defensively, I really felt like we finally put close to 40 minutes together of being locked in.
"It was a great team win...I'm proud of the effort by everyone. Now, it's back to work,'' Sanborn said.
Beau Bryant led William Peace (1-3), which has lost twice at home, with 13 points, while Tyler Parton scored nine.
Ferrum converted 49.2% (32 of 65) of its shots from the floor and held William Peace to 25.8% (16 of 62) shooting.
At game's end the Panthers achieved advantages in rebounds (53-29), assists (16-9) points off turnovers (16-15), second-chance points (18-9), points in the paint (42-14) fastbreak points (6-2) and bench points (38-20).
The Panthers committed 16 turnovers to the Pacers' 12.
Ferrum's next game is Sunday against Methodist (N.C.) University. Tip off in Fayetteville, N.C. is 2 p.m.