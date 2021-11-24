Panthers place six in double figures at Peace's expense

Darius Kemp produced a double-double: 14 points and a game-best 13 rebounds.

Spraggins netted 13 points, while Jamar Butler tallied 11 and Ayden Gamble and Everette Rivers each scored 10.

"...Seeing six guys in double figures is what we want to be about,'' Panthers bench boss Tyler Sanborn said. "The unselfishness we demonstrated offensively led to great shots for our team.

"Defensively, I really felt like we finally put close to 40 minutes together of being locked in.

"It was a great team win...I'm proud of the effort by everyone. Now, it's back to work,'' Sanborn said.

Beau Bryant led William Peace (1-3), which has lost twice at home, with 13 points, while Tyler Parton scored nine.

Ferrum converted 49.2% (32 of 65) of its shots from the floor and held William Peace to 25.8% (16 of 62) shooting.

At game's end the Panthers achieved advantages in rebounds (53-29), assists (16-9) points off turnovers (16-15), second-chance points (18-9), points in the paint (42-14) fastbreak points (6-2) and bench points (38-20).

The Panthers committed 16 turnovers to the Pacers' 12.

Ferrum's next game is Sunday against Methodist (N.C.) University. Tip off in Fayetteville, N.C. is 2 p.m.