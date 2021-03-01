Panthers play Randolph in first-round game

FOREST - Ferrum College's women's basketball team makes its debut in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) tournament as the No. 9 seed in a 10-team field.
The Panthers face No.8 seed Randolph College in Thursday's first-round in Lynchburg. Tip time has yet to be announced.
The other first-round game matches No. 7 seed Emory & Henry College and No. 10 seed Eastern Mennonite University with Emory and Henry hosting
To be eligible for a top- four seed, a team was required to play four ODAC games, conference officials said.
Bridgewater College (4-0 ODAC), University of Lynchburg (6-1 ODAC), Washington and Lee University (3-1 ODAC) and Roanoke College (5-2) met that criteria and are seeded first, second, third and fourth respectively.
Seed Nos. 5-10 were drawn at large from among the league's other active programs.
Seeded fifth through 10th are Shenandoah University, Virginia Wesleyan University, Emory & Henry, Randolph, Ferrum and Eastern Mennonite.
Ferrum has not won a road game this season.
The WildCats defeated the Panthers (1-9, 1-8 in the ODAC) 72-70 in overtime in January on their home floor.
Reigning conference champion Randolph-Macon College, Guilford (N.C.) College and Hollins University are not participating in the tournament.
Ferrum brings an eight-game losing streak into the tournament; the Panthers have not won a game since blitzing Eastern Mennonite University, 82-41, in its second game of the season.
Ferrum's current losing skid started with its loss to Randolph.
The contest was even at 62 at the end of regulation play.
Ferrum never led in overtime and trailed by as many as five points, 69-64 from the 2:40 mark to the 1:07 mark of the extra, five-minute frame.
The Panthers got as close as two points, 70-68, with 23 seconds to go and they closed the gap to two again, 72-70, with one second left.
Kayla Cabiness led Ferrum with 24 points and Jacy Marvin tallied 17. Only four other players scored none of whom were in double figures.
Randolph placed three players in double figures and the trio accounted for 51 points. Five other players combined for 21 points.
The winner of the Ferrum-Randolph game visits No. 1 seed Bridgewater for the quarterfinals, while the winner of the Emory & Henry-Eastern Mennonite game faces Lynchburg in the quarterfinals.
Also in the quarterfinals, Roanoke entertains Shenandoah and Washington and Lee faces Virginia Wesleyan at home.
Ferrum last played a postseason game Feb. 24, 2018 in the semifinals of the USA South Athletic Conference women's basketball tournament.
The Panthers lost to Berea (Ky.) College, 68-54, in a game played at Greensboro (N.C.) College's Hanes Gymnasium. The setback ended a seven-game winning streak and the Panthers' season.
To earn its semifinal berth, Ferrum edged Averett University, 61-59, at William P. Swartz Gymnasium in the quarterfinals for its 17th win of the season.
Ferrum has never lost a quarterfinal-round league postseason game in Bryan Harvey's tenure as head coach.