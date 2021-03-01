Panthers play Randolph in first-round game

Ferrum brings an eight-game losing streak into the tournament; the Panthers have not won a game since blitzing Eastern Mennonite University, 82-41, in its second game of the season.

Ferrum's current losing skid started with its loss to Randolph.

The contest was even at 62 at the end of regulation play.

Ferrum never led in overtime and trailed by as many as five points, 69-64 from the 2:40 mark to the 1:07 mark of the extra, five-minute frame.

The Panthers got as close as two points, 70-68, with 23 seconds to go and they closed the gap to two again, 72-70, with one second left.

Kayla Cabiness led Ferrum with 24 points and Jacy Marvin tallied 17. Only four other players scored none of whom were in double figures.

Randolph placed three players in double figures and the trio accounted for 51 points. Five other players combined for 21 points.

The winner of the Ferrum-Randolph game visits No. 1 seed Bridgewater for the quarterfinals, while the winner of the Emory & Henry-Eastern Mennonite game faces Lynchburg in the quarterfinals.

Also in the quarterfinals, Roanoke entertains Shenandoah and Washington and Lee faces Virginia Wesleyan at home.