Panthers postpone next two games because of COVID issues

FERRUM - Ferrum College's men's basketball team has players in COVID protocols and its game tonight against nationally-ranked and Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) foe Roanoke College at the Cregger Center in Salem has been postponed.

Also, the Panthers' Saturday afternoon game against ODAC rival Bridgewater College at William P. Swartz Gymnasium has been postponed.

Ferrum (5-6. 0-2 in the ODAC) last played Dec. 31 (New Year's Eve afternoon) and defeated Brevard (N.C.) College in non-conference match-up on the road, 79-66. The victory stopped a five-game losing streak.

"We have quite a few players (on COVID protocols) all of whom are on different timelines, Panthers head coach Tyler Sanborn said in an email late this afternoon.

"We're down below 10 available (players), including JV (players).''

Make-up dates for the two games have not been announced.

The Panthers are scheduled to return to action Wednesday (Jan. 12) against the University of Lynchburg.

Tip off is 2 p.m. at John M. Turner Gymnasium on the Lynchburg campus.

Ferrum's next home game is Saturday (Jan.15) against ODAC rival Virginia Wesleyan University.

That contest begins a stretch of four home games out of five dates, all in conference play, that will finish the Panthers' January slate.