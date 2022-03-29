Panthers pound Pride by 19 goals

FERRUM - Ferrum College scored five goals in each quarter Saturday and routed Greensboro (N.C.) College, 20-1, in a non-conference women’s lacrosse match at W.B. Adams Field.

The Panthers (4-5) led 5-0 after the first quarter, 10-1 at intermission and 15-1 after three periods.

Ferrum netted 8-0 before the Pride (0-5) tallied their lone goal.

Erin Reynolds, Megan Allen, Natalie Hughes, Victoria Tyler and Willow Cooper each scored in the opening quarter.

In the second stanza, Hughes scored twice and Cooper. Reynolds and Micaela Harvey (Franklin County) finished the half with goals.

Leading 10-1, the Panthers got two goals from Reagan Aldridge in the third quarter and one each from Harvey, Tyler and Bianca Cellitto to push the spread to 15-1.

In the final frame, Reynolds, Tyler, Brianna Anderson, Aisha Martin and Tyler Harvery (Franklin County) scored for Ferrum in the final frame.

The Panthers outshot the Pride, 32-7, and claimed possession of 18 ground balls to 12 for the Pride.

Greensboro committed 24 turnovers to Ferrum’s 12.

Rosanna Espinosa-Ponce netted the Pride’s goal.

Goalkeeper Sada Hollowell (0-5) collected seven saves and won possession of three ground in 60 balls in minutes of action.

Micaela Harvey scored twice and distributed seven assists.

Reynolds totaled three goals and one assist and Tyler tallied three goals.

Goalkeeper Faith Chubbuck (2-3) registered one save in 30 minutes of play.

Ferrum’s next match is Saturday against Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Shenandoah University.

Match time is 1 p.m. in Winchester.

Guilford downs Ferrum by 10 goals

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Propelled by its play in three multiple-goal scoring quarters Saturday, Guilford (N.C.) College defeated Ferrum College, 15-5, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s lacrosse match at Armfield Athletic Center.

The Quakers’ victory is their first in league play.

Guilford (3-5, 1-2 ODAC), led by former Ferrum College head coach Mark Frey, netted the match’s first four goals: two each by Joseph Hirvonen and Devin Morse.

Ballard Early netted Ferrum’s first goal at 4:43 of the second stanza and the Panthers (2-6, 0-4 ODAC) trailed 4-1 at intermission.

The Quakers outscored the Panthers in the third period, 4-2, to build an 8-3 advantage.

Nathan Piggott and Michael Paolicelli each tallied a goal for the Panthers.

Guilfiord secured the win with a seven-goal final stanza.

Adam Brooks and Justin Carroll each scored for Ferrum in the closing frame.

Nick Honkomp led Guilford with four goals and five assists.

Hirvonen and Morse each scored four goals and passed out an assist.

Goalkeeper Ryan Reed (3-5) collected eight saves in 60 minutes of action.

Jax Atkins claimed possession of eight ground balls.

Paolicelli finished with a goal and an assist.

Goalkeeper Brody Johnson (2-6) totaled 16 saves in 60 minutes of play.

The Quakers outshot the Panthers, 65-19, and won possession of 49 ground balls to 16 for the Panthers.

Guilford was 16 of 19 in clears to Ferrum’s 16 of 30 clip.

Ferrum committed 27 turnovers to 18 for Guilford.

The Quakers won 21 of the match’s 22 face offs.

The Panthers were 2 of 5 (40%) in man-up scoring chances, the Quakers were 3 of 10 (30%).

Ferrum returns to action Wednesday against ODAC rival Hampden-Sydney College.

Match time at W.B. Adams Stadium is 7 p.m.

Maroons blank Ferrum men

FERRUM - Roanoke College swept singles play in straight sets and won three, eight-game pro sets in doubles Saturday for a 9-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s tennis triumph over Ferrum College at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.

The Maroons are coached by former Franklin County prep player Chris Wilkes, who played for the Eagles when they competed in the Roanoke Valley District.

Wilkes has guided Roanoke’s men’s and women’s teams since December 2020.

In singles, Roanoke (5-7, 2-2 ODAC) won six sets by 6-0 counts.

The Panthers (2-9, 0-6 ODAC) won 14 games in singles: four by Viktor Johanssen at position No. 1, six by Patrick Marsh at position No. 2, one by Jacob Glass at position No. 3 and three by Nico Roth at position No. 5.

In doubles, Marsh and Glass lost 8-5 at No. 1, Johanssen and Tom Doherty lost 8-3 at No. 2 and Roth and Alexis Fidalgo lost 8-0 at No. 3.

Ferrum’s next match is Thursday against ODAC foe Randolph-Macon College.

Match time is 1 p.m. at home.

Roanoke shuts out Panthers, 9-0

FERRUM - Roanoke College swept singles and doubles play Saturday in a 9-0 shut-out victory over Ferrum College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s tennis match at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.

The Maroons (5-7, 2-2 ODAC) won all six singles matches in straight sets as the Panthers managed to win 16 games.

Winning for Roanoke were Lucy Collins, Halle Fernstrum, Margriet Bostoen, Julia Bassett, Sophie Bartholomaus and Dana Meyer.

The Maroons swept three eight-game pro sets in doubles, winning 8-1, 8-0 and 8-2.

Collins and Fernstrum, Bostoen and Bassett and Bartholomaus and Meyer were the winning duets.

Ferrum’s next match is Thursday against ODAC rival Randolph-Macon College.

Match time is 1 p.m. at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Complex.

Clark, Ellerbe take first and second at Toms Invitational

LYNCHBURG - Jaden Clark and Joshua Ellerbe finished first and second in the 100-meter dash for Ferrum College’s men’s outdooor track and field team at the Jack M. Toms Alumni Invitational, hosted by the University of Lynchburg.

Toms coached cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field and served as director of athletics during his tenure at Lynchburg.

The track that encircles Shellenberger Stadium is named in his honor.

Clark broke the finishing tape in 11.01 seconds and Ellerbe followed at 11.33 seconds.

Michael Hamm placed second for the Panthers’ men’s squad in the 400-meter dash in 49.63 seconds, a personal-best time.

For the women’s team, Jordan Hairston was 15th in the 400-meter dash in 1:03.63 and Airiana Beverly was 16th in the 100-meter dash in 13.60 seconds, a personal-best time.

“I was happy with how our kids performed under some tough conditions,’’ Panthers head coach Mark White said. “It was cold and the wind was so inconsistent.

“Some runners caught a break and the wind died down. Others ran in snow and crazy wind, but they fought through it and ran hard.’’

Ferrum continues its outdoor campaign Friday at the EMU Legacy Meet, hosted by Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg.

WOMEN’S 200 METERS: Jordan Hairston, 19th, 27.42, personal-best; Tejah Yates, 31.84

WOMEN’S 400 METERS: Tejah Yates, 30th, 1:11.51; Stephanie Ojeda, 32nd, 1:16.42

WOMEN’S 800 METERS: Genesis Pineiro, 26th, 2:33.53; Escarlen Vasquez, 56th, 3:09.18

WOMEN’S LONG JUMP: Airiana Beverly, 27th, 4.28 meters

MEN’S 100 METERS: Alberto Pineiro, 11.74 seconds, qualified for semifinals; Zion Wade, 12.01 seconds in his first collegiate run; Rob Tarver, 12.68 seconds, personal-best

MEN’S 200 METERS: Dom Philpot, 12th, 23.36 seconds; Alberto Pineiro, 25th, 24.21 seconds, personal-best; Seth Shaffer, 28th, 24.31

MEN’S 400 METERS: Dom Philpot, 17th, 52.98 seconds, Seth Shaffer, 23rd, 53.49; Josh Hamman, 29th, 57.01 seconds, personal-best; Elijah Simmons, 33rd, 1:00.28, first time competing in the event at the college level.

MEN’S 800 METERS: Kevin Tate, 30th, 2:08.04; Noah Swaney, 50th, 2:21.78; Greyson Crouch, 64th, 2:33.57

MEN’S 1500 METERS: Tysen Gotschi, 43rd, 4:27.12

MEN’S 5K: Clayton Stanford (Franklin County), 10th, 16:55.27