Panthers pummel Pride, claim first win for new head coach

FERRUM—Ferrum College got wins from All-Americans Mario Vasquez and Braden Homsey and four victories by forfeit in a 39-12 dual match triumph over Greensboro (N.C.) College Wednesday at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
Vasquez, a senior, who missed most all of last season with an injury, won by fall in 2:25 and Homsey was victorious by technical fall, 21-5, at 6:39.
The victory is Ferrum’s first this season and the first for new head wrestling coach Ryan Riggs.
Winning by forfeit for the Panthers (1-0) were J.D. McMillin (125 pounds), senior Brandon Harrison (165 pounds), Elijah Martin (174 pounds) and Cris Reynoso (184 pounds).
Vasquez pinned Greensboro’s Cody Williams at 141 pounds and Homsey conquered the Pride’s Dominic Harris at 197 pounds.
Also, Christian Hite defeated Greensboro’s Patrick Haskin by major decision, 10-2, at 157 pounds.
Greensboro claimed victories in two bouts.
At 133 pounds, Josh Wilson rallied for a 6-4 decision over two-time Ferrum All-American Levi Englman and at 285 pounds, Brandon Williams bested Ferrum’s Rayshawn Dixon by decision, 9-2.
“I am very proud of our team’s effort with a solid win at home on Senior Night,’’ Riggs said. “The guys wrestled tough and put points up on the scoreboard.
“Our seniors have made big sacrifices during their time at Ferrum College. Each one of them has contributed to our program’s national recognition. I couldn’t be prouder and I expect big things in life for each of these four men,’’ Riggs said.
Ferrum is 28-9 to date in the last three-plus seasons.
The program has a regional championship and multiple conference titles to its credit and has qualified multiple wrestlers for the national championships and earned individual regional and league accolades.
Vasquez, Harrison, Steven Muller and Austin Smith comprise Ferrum’s senior class.
Wednesday’s match included five exhibition bouts.
For Ferrum, Hayden Funck (pin at 149 pounds) and Reynoso (technical fall, 19-4 at 197 pounds) were victorious.
For Greensboro, Cody Williams (pin at 149 pounds), Patrick Haskin (3-2 decision at 165 pounds) and Brandon Williams (pin at 285 pounds) were the winners.
Ferrum’s next dual match is Thursday (Feb. 11) against Averett University. Match time in Danville is 7 p.m.