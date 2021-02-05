Panthers pummel Pride, claim first win for new head coach

FERRUM—Ferrum College got wins from All-Americans Mario Vasquez and Braden Homsey and four victories by forfeit in a 39-12 dual match triumph over Greensboro (N.C.) College Wednesday at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

Vasquez, a senior, who missed most all of last season with an injury, won by fall in 2:25 and Homsey was victorious by technical fall, 21-5, at 6:39.

The victory is Ferrum’s first this season and the first for new head wrestling coach Ryan Riggs.

Winning by forfeit for the Panthers (1-0) were J.D. McMillin (125 pounds), senior Brandon Harrison (165 pounds), Elijah Martin (174 pounds) and Cris Reynoso (184 pounds).

Vasquez pinned Greensboro’s Cody Williams at 141 pounds and Homsey conquered the Pride’s Dominic Harris at 197 pounds.

Also, Christian Hite defeated Greensboro’s Patrick Haskin by major decision, 10-2, at 157 pounds.

Greensboro claimed victories in two bouts.

At 133 pounds, Josh Wilson rallied for a 6-4 decision over two-time Ferrum All-American Levi Englman and at 285 pounds, Brandon Williams bested Ferrum’s Rayshawn Dixon by decision, 9-2.