Panthers qualify four for national tournament

Roanoke’s Will Clary (80) and Emory & Henry’s Wesley Jones (80) were the top performers for the Maroons and the Wasps. They finished in a four-way tie for sixth.

Ferrum drops second straight match

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Greensboro (N.C.) College erupted for 10 goals in the second and third stanzas Wednesday and bested Ferrum College, 14-9, in a non-conference men’s lacrosse match played at Pride Field.

The Pride (3-0) remains undefeated with the victory, while the loss is Ferrum’s second in a row.

The Panthers (1-2) got goals from Drew Fedorich and Michael Paolicelli to open the contest before the Pride responded with a five-goal surge to take the lead for good.

The count was 8-3 at intermission.

Ferrum closed the game to three goals, 9-6, with 8:23 left in the third period after Derek Farwell scored twice, once in a man-up situation, and Jack Sheehan tallied a goal. All three goals were unassisted.

Then, the Pride secured the victory with a four-goal surge, a run in which three of the tallies were produced by an assist with one coming in a man-up situation.