Panthers qualify four for national tournament

FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga.—Ferrum College’s women’s wrestling team has qualified four competitors for this year’s Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Championships slated for early next month in Ohio.
Katerina Pendergrass (109 pounds), Destiny Benjamin (143 pounds), Morganne Flinkstrom (170 pounds) and Leya Deickman (191 pounds) earned berths with top-four finishes in their weight classes at Sunday’s Southeast Regionals at Emmanuel (Ga.) College.
Pendergrass and Benjamin each placed fourth and Flinkstrom and Deickman each placed third.
Ferrum finished fifth in the team standings with 46.5 points.
King (Tenn.) University captured the regional championship with 160.5 points, followed by Emmanuel (129.5), Presbyterian (S.C.) University (66), Limestone (S.C.) College (56) andb Ferrum.
Pendergrass and Benjamin each lost her first bout before rallying to earn her national- qualifying berth.
“We took five wrestlers to regionals and we got four qualified through to nationals,’’ second-year Panthers head coach Breonnah Neal said. “Destiny went from losing her first-round match to coming back to get fourth. That shows grit and determination. I’m proud she could battle back and was able to make it to nationals.
“I’m looking forward to getting back to work to prepare for nationals…,’’ Neal said.
The national tournament is Saturday, March 6 at Tiffin (Ohio) University.
Panthers place third in Roanoke Spring Invitational
ROANOKE—Brett Pennington carded a 7-over-par 78 Wednesday in leading Ferrum College’s men’s golf team to a third-place finish in the six-team Roanoke Spring Invitational, hosted by Roanoke College at Roanoke Country Club.
Southern Virginia University, which placed three golfers among the top four finishers, captured the team championship with a 303.
Roanoke (330) was second, followed by Ferrum (334), Emory & Henry College (335), Roanoke B (335) and Southern Virginia B (339).
None of the 30 golfers broke par on the club’s Redbud/Dogwood par 71 layout that play 6,529 yards.
Pennington placed fifth for the Panthers, while teammate Chase Sells carded a 10-over 81 and finished in three-way deadlock for 10th place.
Also for Ferrum, Zachery Walsh shot an 87 and came in 20th, Roman O’Brienhalla shot a 88 and placed in a three-way tie for 21st and Hunter Shelton shot a 91 and finished 26th.
Nathan Presslar of Southern Virginia carded a 1-over-par 72 and bested teammate Jake Hanchett (74) by two strokes to claim medalist laurels. Charles Price (76) of Southern Virginia was fourth, four strokes in arrears.
Roanoke’s Will Clary (80) and Emory & Henry’s Wesley Jones (80) were the top performers for the Maroons and the Wasps. They finished in a four-way tie for sixth.
Ferrum drops second straight match
GREENSBORO, N.C.—Greensboro (N.C.) College erupted for 10 goals in the second and third stanzas Wednesday and bested Ferrum College, 14-9, in a non-conference men’s lacrosse match played at Pride Field.
The Pride (3-0) remains undefeated with the victory, while the loss is Ferrum’s second in a row.
The Panthers (1-2) got goals from Drew Fedorich and Michael Paolicelli to open the contest before the Pride responded with a five-goal surge to take the lead for good.
The count was 8-3 at intermission.
Ferrum closed the game to three goals, 9-6, with 8:23 left in the third period after Derek Farwell scored twice, once in a man-up situation, and Jack Sheehan tallied a goal. All three goals were unassisted.
Then, the Pride secured the victory with a four-goal surge, a run in which three of the tallies were produced by an assist with one coming in a man-up situation.
Trailing 13-6, the Panthers would get three, fourth-quarter goals from Derek Farwell, two of which came in man-up situations, while the Pride would net their last goal at the 3:30 mark.
Farwell tallied six goals for the Panthers.
Only four players have scored six or more goals in a match according to program records. Farwell has accomplished the feat twice—last year he netted seven goals in a triumph over Averett University.
Nick Smith, in 2012, and Tyler Fullem, in 2017, share the single-match with eight goals.
Dominic Scali, Austin Abourjilie and Spencer Kontoulas each totaled three goals to pace the Pride, while William Beyer and Davis Miller each tallied two and Zach Lee scored one.
Greensboro outshot Ferrum, 57-34, and gained possession of 49 ground balls to 23 for the Panthers.
Greensboro was 18 of 21 (85.7 %) in clears to Ferrum’s 18 of 28 clip (64.3 %).
The Pride won 15 face offs to 9 for Ferrum, and was 3 of 9 in man-up scoring to Ferrum’s 4 of 11 showing.
Those four goals were the first for the Panthers this season while having an on-field advantage in numbers.
Ferrum committed 29 turnovers to 17 for Greensboro.
Patrick Martinek (1-2) logged 55 minutes in goal for the Panthers and collected 19 saves. Christopher Stallings, Martinek’s Greensboro counterpart, registered 12 saves.
Ferrum faces Pfeiffer (N.C.) University in its home opener Saturday. The opening face off is set for 7 p.m. at W.B. Adams Stadium.
Panthers extend winning streak to 6 matches
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C.—Ferrum College netted the match’s first nine goals and 17 of the first 18 Wednesday in a 17-2 non-conference women’s lacrosse rout of North Carolina Wesleyan College at Don Scalf Field.
The Panthers (2-0) have won six straight matches dating to last year, while the Bishops (1-1) suffered their first loss of the season.
Ferrum led 10-1 at halftime and outscored North Carolina Wesleyan 7-1 after intermission.
The Bishops tallied their goals with 3:07 remaining in the first half and with 1:42 left in the match.
Ali Cucinotta netted both goals.
Kaitlyn Harley paced the Panthers with three goals, while Erin Reynolds, Natalie Hughes, Willow Cooper Megan Allen and Micaela Harvey (Franklin County) each netted two and Victoria Tyler, Reagan Aldridge, Bianca Collins and Faith Chubbuck each scored one.
Five players, each with one, accounted for Ferrum’s five assists.
“(It) was a great team win. We played together and I’m really proud of how we shared the ball,’’ Panthers head coach Karen Harvey said.
N.C. Wesleyan goalkeeper Devin Bautz (1-1) played all 60 minutes and collected 15 saves.
Ferrum outshot N.C. Wesleyan, 38-9, and won 12 draw controls to 4 for the Bishops.
N.C. Wesleyan was 1 of 3 on free-position shots as opposed to Ferrum’s 0 of 7 clip and the Bishops was 4 of 5 on clears, while the Panthers were 2 of 2.
N.C. Wesleyan committed 19 turnovers and 14 fouls to Ferrum’s 8 and 5.
Ferrum’s next match is Sunday in Danville against Averett University. The non-conference contest starts at 1 p.m.
Pfeiffer sweeps Panthers in softball
MISENHEIMER, N.C.—Pfeiffer (N.C.) University totaled 24 hits at the expense of two Ferrum College pitchers Sunday in a sweep of the Panthers in a non-conference softball doubleheader, 7-4 and 7-1.
The Panthers (0-2) opened their 2021 season with the pair of setbacks to the Falcons (4-2), a former USA South Athletic Conference rival.
In the first game, Pfeiffer rallied from deficits of 2-1 and 4-3 by rallying for four runs in the last of the sixth.
The Panthers tallied two runs each in the top of the first and the top of the fifth.
The Falcons scored single runs in the first, second and fourth frames.
Pfeiffer outhit Ferrum, 13-8, and played error-free defense, while the Panthers committed two errors.
The Falcons belted four extra-base hits: doubles by Alexis Walter, Makenzie Pennell, Caiti Mickles and Paige Love.
Former Franklin County prep standout Sara Brown, a senior, was 0 of 3, but reached base twice.
Paige Love led Pfeifer with three hits, while Walter, Mickles, Ashlyn Kennedy and Reece Davis each collected two.
For Ferrum, Arielle Eure collected three hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs.
Also with hits were Keri Hamlett, Bayley Cunningham, Emily Cook, Breanna Weaver (Franklin County) and Carly Nelson each with one.
Cunningham drove in two runs and Hamlett stole a base.
Pfeifer used three pitchers. Starter Ashlyn Kennedy (1-0) worked 5 1/3 innings for the win.
Erin Nelson (0-1) was charged with the loss. She struck out two, walked one and permitted seven runs, three of which were earned.
Nelson faced 33 batters in her complete-game effort. She threw 105 pitches, 69 for strikes.
In the second game, Pfeiffer overcame a 1-0 deficit by scoring three runs in the third and four in the fifth.
The Falcons outhit the Panthers, 11-4, and played error-free defense, while the Panthers committed the game’s lone blunder. Three of those hits were for extra bases: all doubles.
Brown was 1 of 3 with a double, a run and an RBI.
Addison York collected three hits, while Walter and Mickles each totaled two and Pennell, Mattie Hinson and Paige Love each had one.
Pfeiffer stole two bases and was caught once.
Eure and Tori Scott each stroked a double for the Panthers and Scott drove in their lone run. Also with hits were Weaver and Caitlyn Wiles.
Eure stole a base.
Mickles (1-1) worked all seven innings inside the pitching circle and permitted four hits, no walks and a run, which was earned. She struck out two.
Mickles faced 25 batters. She threw 75 pitches, 52 of which were strikes.
Skyler Swaney (0-1) tossed six innings for Ferrum and surrendered 11 hits, three walks and seven runs, all earned, while striking out two. She hit one batter.
Swaney faced 32 batters and threw 123 pitches, 76 of which were strikes.
Ferrum plays Methodist (N.C.) University in its first home doubleheader of the season Saturday. The first game starts at 1 p.m. at American National Bank Field.
Ferrum wins season opener by 6 goals
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.—Ferrum College netted eight of the match’s first nine goals and 12 its first 15 Saturday in a 14-8 non-conference, season-opening women’s lacrosse victory over Methodist (N.C.) University Saturday.
Erin Reynolds tallied all four of her goals during the Panthers’ opening, eight-goal surge, while Megan Allen netted three and Willow Cooper found the back of the net once.
With the victory, the Panthers (1-0) extended their current winning streak to five matches dating to last year’s 4-0 finish in an abbreviated season that was shelved after four matches because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ferrum has tallied 78 goals in those five matches, an average of 15.6 goals-per-match.
The Monarchs (0-1) closed the difference to five goals, 8-3, before the Panthers responded with a four-goal, end of half surge that featured two scores by Cooper and one each by Kaitlyn Harley and Micaela Harvey (Franklin County).
Harley netted both of Ferrum’s second-half goals.
Reynolds, Allen and Harley accounted for 10 goals and two assists.
Keegan Foyles led the Monarchs with three goals.
“(It) was a good first game, we got off to a great start,’’ Ferrum head coach Karen Harvey said. “The second half was a little stagnant, but our defense cme through when we needed it.
“I’m proud of the effort,’’ Harvey said.
Ferrum’s Amanda Thomas logged all 60 minutes in net and registered one save.
The Panthers outshot the Monarchs, 30-13, and held advantages in ground balls (27-23), clears (13 of 19 to Methodist’s 15 of 23 clip) and draw controls (15-9) at match’s end.
The Monarchs held edges in saves (10-1) and free-position shots (4 of 7 to Ferrum’s 3 of 6 clip).
Ferrum committed 26 turnovers to Methodist’s 31.
Two of the Monarchs’ three first-half goals were scored in man-up situations.
Panthers fall at the end, 6-5
RALEIGH, N.C.—Devin Noonan used an assist from teammate Scott Philipp and threaded the back of the net with 12 seconds remaining to give William Peace (N.C.) University its first win of the season Saturday, a 6-5 non-conference men’s lacrosse triumph over Ferrum College at WakeMed Soccer Park.
The Panthers (1-1), who suffered their first loss of the season, rallied from a three-goal deficit with a three-goal, fourth-quarter surge.
The goals were netted consecutively with Malachi Maxwell tallying two of the scores.
Two goals by Philipp produced the Pacers’ 5-2 lead after the Panthers had pulled to within one, 3-2, following Derek Farwell’s third-period score.
William Peace led 3-1 at intermission courtesy of two goals by Finn McGrady.
Mackoy Bodmer scored the Panthers’ lone, first-half goal.
William Peace goalkeeper Kuleul Moore (1-1) saw 30 minutes of action and registered seven saves.
Ferrum netminder Patrick Martinek (1-1) played all 60 minutes and recorded 10 saves.
The Panthers outshot the Pacers, 37-30, and they were 22 of 30 (73.3%) on clears as opposed to William Peace’s 16 of 23 (69.6%) clip.
William Peace claimed possession of 31 ground balls to 28 for Ferrum collected 12 saves to 10 for Ferrum won nine face offs to five for Ferrum and was 1 of 1 in man-up scoring chances to Ferrum’s 0 of 4 showing.
Ferrum committed 24 turnovers to William Peace’s 29 miscues.