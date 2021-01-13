Panthers rally for three-point win over Pacers, 76-73

That set the stage for Young's heroics, and senior teammate Nick Helton secured the win by making a pair of free throws with one second left.

Madden-McAfee's trey provided Ferrum with its first lead of the second half.

Young, a red-shirt senior, grabbed 11 rebounds, six of which he corralled in the second half. The Panthers outrebounded the Pacers, 47-28.

Helton tallied 16 of his team-best 22 points after intermission. He hit four of his six 3-point field goals in the second half and was 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Madden-McAfee scored eight of his 14 points and pulled down eight of his nine rebounds over the game's closing 20 minutes.

Senior returnee James Smith Jr. finished with 20 points and distributed a game-best six assists. In scoring 12 first-half points, Smith converted 4 of 7 shots. Also, he passed out five assists and claimed three rebounds.

Darius Kemp totaled 12 points and eight rebounds in his first game for the Panthers. Kemp scored 10 of his points in the opening half on a 4 of 6 shooting display. He grabbed six rebounds and recorded two steals after halftime.