Panthers rally for win in Grande's debut

Ferrum’s win is its first in a season opener since 2005 and its first at Adams Stadium since 2013.

Grande and former head coach Lewis Lane, who was Ferrum’s sideline boss for one campaign (1959), are the program’s only head coaches to win their first games at the helm.

“The first win – it’s unbelievable, you’ll never forget it,’’ Grande said. “...This game had a little more meaning because of where I came from. It was emotional for me because there are a lot of great people (on the E&H) sideline who were real good to my family.’’

“To complete the turnaround and win is very special,’’ Grande said.

Ferrum (1-0), which entered the game with a 5-25 record over the last three seasons, trailed by 21 points twice (21-0 and 28-7) and was 16 points in arrears (31-15) with 13:02 to play.

“We don’t talk about the scoreboard. We talk about playing good football,’’ said Grande, who was hired in December as Ferrum’s seventh head football coach. “If we are not playing good football at the time, we need to play better football. (Our players) believe in that because they’ve heard it since January.