FERRUM—Ferrum College outscored Hollins University, 20-7, in the final frame Wednesday for a 50-45 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball victory at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

The Panthers’ victory is their second this season over Hollins (4-16, 1-14 ODAC).

Hollins took a 38-30 lead into the fourth quarter after claiming the third period, 18-10. It opened the second half with an 11-0 run.

The Panthers outscored Hollins 14-2 at one point in the fourth quarter to produce a 44-40 lead.

Hollins closed the gap to one point, 46-45, before Ferrum secured the victory by tallying the game’s last four points.

Ferrum (10-13, 6-10 ODAC) led 11-3 after the first quarter, then Hollins rallied in the second stanza and claimed it 17-9 to craft a stalemate at 20 at intermission.

Cabria Mutz led Hollins with 14 points in 39 minutes of action and Rebekah Funderburk netted 13 on a 6 of 11 showing from the field in 31 minutes.

Four other players scored for Hollins, which made 15 of 49 (30.6%) of its shots from the field.

Kayla Cabiness, who played 38 minutes, paced Ferrum with 14 points and Aisha Martin, who played 35 minutes, totaled 13 points.

Six other players contributed points to Ferrum’s triumph.

Cabiness and Martin were a combined 10 of 29 from the field.

Cabiness, Martin and Kayleigh Shreffler accounted for the Panthers’ six 3-point field goals—each with two.

Ferrum was 19 of 64 from the floor, 6 of 32 from the 3-point arc and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.

The Panthers won the rebounding battle, 44-38.

Funderburk completed a double-double with 10 rebounds.

Six of Hollins’ 15 field goals were produced by an assist.

The visitors claimed eight steals and blocked three shots.

Eleven of Ferrum’s 19 field goals were produced by an assist.

The Panthers collected 10 steals and blocked two shots.

Each team committed 19 turnovers.

Ferrum returns to action Saturday at Averett University. Tip off at the Grant Center in Danville is 2 p.m.

The Panthers enter the game in ninth place in the ODAC standings. The top 10 teams in the 13-team league advance to postseason play.