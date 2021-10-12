Panthers rally in second half to square ODAC mark

A 12-play, 59-yard drive - on that took 5:27 to finish - produced the field goal.

The Eagles’ lone TD came in the second stanza when Demetreus Jalepes found the end zone from two yards.

Bridgewater’s TD drive took 13 plays from a distance of 80 yards and 6:15 to finish.

Bridgewater accumulated 339 offensive yards on 80 plays to Ferrum’s 255 yard on 68 plays and the Eagles held an advantage of almost 9 1/2 minutes in time of possession (34:41 to 25:19).

Bridgewater, led by first-year head coach Scott Lewis, gained 112 yards on the ground to 75 for Ferrum.

Bridgewater quarterbacks Matt Lawton and Kenneth McCray were a combined 26 of 46 passing for 227 yards. Each was intercepted once as the Eagles committed the game’s lone turnovers.

Ja’Kari Williams and Rah’Quan Payne had Ferrum’s interceptions.

Williams’ interception stymied the Eagles’ final drive of the game which reached the Ferrum 34.

Nine receivers caught passes for Bridgewater with seven of those receivers making multiple receptions.

Chad Jones (5 for 55 yards) and Viante Tucker (6 for 54 yards) combined for 11 catches for 109 yards.