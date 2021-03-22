Panthers rally to claim Adams' first win

BUENA VISTA - J'Sean Dupu rushed for an 11-yard touchdown with 1:15 left Friday as Ferrum College rallied from a one-point, fourth-quarter deficit to claim its first win of the spring 2021 season - a 33-28 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) triumph over Southern Virginia University at Knight Stadium.
Also, the triumph is Cleive Adams' first as the Panthers head coach.
"This was an incredible team win,'' Adams said. "I thought the coaches and players found a way to shift the momentum late to scrap out a hard-fought win.
"The guys and the staff showed a lot of poise and found a way. We have a long way to go and several things to clean up on offense, defense and special teams.
"This team has a lot of fight and I'm confident we will come out this week and work hard to get better as we prepare for our upcoming opponent (ODAC foe Guilford (N.C.) College),'' Adams said.
The spring campaign marks Southern Virginia's final year of football-only play in the ODAC.
This fall, the Knights begin competition in the USA South Athletic Conference.
There are no future non-conference match-ups scheduled or planned between Ferrum and Southern Virginia, Ferrum athletic officials have said.
Ferrum has won six of the seven games played in the series. Southern Virginia's lone victory came at W.B. Adams Stadium during Dave Davis' tenure in charge of the Panthers.
Dupu's TD completed a 12-play, 72-yard march that erased five minutes from the clock and wiped out a 28-27 deficit.
The Panthers (1-2, 1-2 ODAC) held leads of 20-0 and 27-7 in the second stanza before the Knights (0-3, 0-3 ODAC) rallied for 21 unanswered points, courtesy of a third-period TD and two TDs in the final frame.
The Knights took their lone lead, 28-27, when Matthew Johansson dashed 33 yards to the end zone with 8:49 to play.
The carry was his only one of the game; however, he was on the receiving end of TD tosses covering 15 yards in the second quarter and one yard in the fourth. For the game, he caught eight passes for 81 yards.
Ferrum started its winning drive with 6:15 remaining.
Southern Virginia got the ball back with 1:09 showing and drove the ball from its 20 yard line to the 48.
The Knights ran nine plays, gained 28 yards and made three first downs on their last series.
All nine of the plays were passing ones directed by quarterback Davis Pinkston. He completed his first two passes, then four incompletions followed before his next successful toss. He was 3 of 9 on the drive and 20 of 45 for 193 yards, two TDs and one interception for the game.
The Panthers attacked through the air too.
Quarterback Titus Jones was 18 of 37 for 253 yards, three TDs and one interception. He completed passes to eight receivers, four of whom accounted for 13 catches and 239 yards.
Jones, the Panthers' first-year starter behind center, complete passes covering 62, 51, 21 and 17 yards. He was not sacked by the Knights' defense.
Tylan McElhenie caught two TD passes, one for 20 yards that produced the first points of the contest and a second for 19 yards just before intermission that produced a 27-7 lead.
The Panthers got two field goals from kicker Jack Sheehan in the first quarter from 32 and 22 yards and a scoring hook-up between Jones and receiver Collen Shaw for five yards at 7:32 in the second period for a 20-0 advantage.
Jake Lindsey's 13-yard TD dash with 6:43 left in the third quarter pulled the Knights to within 13 points, 27-14.
McElhenie caught four passes for 110 yards, Tmahdae Penn caught four passes for 68 yards, Tyler English caught three passes for 40 yards and DJ Baylor caught two passes for 21 yards.
All four receivers averaged more than 10 yards a catch.
Pinkston completed passes to seven receivers with three of those receivers notching multiple catches.
The Panthers produced 418 yards of offense on 81 plays; they gained an average of 5.2-yards-per-play.
The Knights accumulated 341 yards of offense on 78 plays for an average of 4.4 yards-per-play.
Ferrum was 7 of 17 (41%) on third down and 2 of 4 (50%) on fourth down, while Southern Virginia was 5 of 17 (29%) on third down and 2 of 2 (100%) on fourth down.
The Panthers registered 25 first downs to the Knights' 23.
Ferrum won despite committing three turnovers: two fumbles and an interception.
Southern Virginia committed two turnovers: a fumble and an interception.
The Panthers' defense forced eight punts and sacked Pinkston twice.
Southern Virginia committed 15 penalties for 173 yards, while Ferrum committed nine infractions for 93 yards.
Bishope Apodaca netted 17 tackles, 11 of which were solo stops to lead Southern Virginia, while teammate Jason Siaosi had 11 tackles, seven of which were solo stops.
For Ferrum, Drew Hill and Billy Higgins each recorded 10 tackles.
Sincere Adams (Ferrum) and Justin Mitchell (Southern Virginia) each intercepted a pass, while James Banks Jr. (Ferrum), Johansson (Southern Virginia) and Jake Lindsey (Southern Virginia) recovered fumbles.
Ferrum's conference game at Guilford is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday at Armfield Athletic Center.