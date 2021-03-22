Panthers rally to claim Adams' first win

Dupu's TD completed a 12-play, 72-yard march that erased five minutes from the clock and wiped out a 28-27 deficit.

The Panthers (1-2, 1-2 ODAC) held leads of 20-0 and 27-7 in the second stanza before the Knights (0-3, 0-3 ODAC) rallied for 21 unanswered points, courtesy of a third-period TD and two TDs in the final frame.

The Knights took their lone lead, 28-27, when Matthew Johansson dashed 33 yards to the end zone with 8:49 to play.

The carry was his only one of the game; however, he was on the receiving end of TD tosses covering 15 yards in the second quarter and one yard in the fourth. For the game, he caught eight passes for 81 yards.

Ferrum started its winning drive with 6:15 remaining.

Southern Virginia got the ball back with 1:09 showing and drove the ball from its 20 yard line to the 48.

The Knights ran nine plays, gained 28 yards and made three first downs on their last series.

All nine of the plays were passing ones directed by quarterback Davis Pinkston. He completed his first two passes, then four incompletions followed before his next successful toss. He was 3 of 9 on the drive and 20 of 45 for 193 yards, two TDs and one interception for the game.