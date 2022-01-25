Panthers rally to force overtime before falling

FERRUM—At least in college basketball, whether it’s men’s or women’s play, overtime triumphs are not immediately awarded to the team that scores first.

At least five minutes of post-regulation play is contested.

Monday; however, Bridgewater College did score first in the extra frame, and later, the Eagles would erase Ferrum College’s lone advantage of the period en route to an 82-74 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s basketball triumph over Ferrum College at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

Alec Topper’s double-double of 26 points and 11 rebounds, both game-best totals, guided Bridgewater to its seventh win of the season.

The Eagles (7-8, 3-4 ODAC) also got 22 points from Rashod Smith and 14 from Andy Pack.

The Panthers (5-11, 0-7 ODAC), who suffered their fifth straight loss, have yet to claim a victory in the new year.

Ferrum has lost six straight games at home and is 1-7 to date at Swartz Gymnasium.

The Panthers have not won an ODAC game since last season’s tournament victory over Shenandoah University at home.

Regulation play ended with the score even at 69.

The Panthers had the last possession of regulation play with 19.6 seconds left, and they were able to attempt a game-winner but to no avail.

“We were trying to get James (Smith) down hill. That was the look we wanted, but we didn’t get the shot we wanted—not at all,’’ Sanborn said.

“We worked hard to get the game to 69...There is no room for error for us eight now. Every possession has to be important. Sometimes, I just don’t feel like it is. That’s on me. At the end of the day, that’s on me.

“We’ve got to care about doing the right thing every time,’’ Sanborn said. “...It takes a consistent effort to be good in basketball, especially in this league because this is a really tough league. If you’re not working hard on a consistent basis, then you’re going to struggle and we’re struggling.

“It’s just been a myriad of things,’’ Sanborn said in trying to diagnose his team’s troubles. Ultimately what we have to is just play better.’’

Rashod Smith broke the stalemate by netting the first points of overtime.

At the 4:11 mark, James Smith Jr. swished a 3-pointer to produce Ferrum lone lead of the extra stanza, 72-71, and the Panthers maintained it until Aaron Oates made two free throws with 3:19 to play to put the Eagles in front for good.

The Panthers pulled to within two, 76-74, when Jamar Butler scored their last points of the contest with 2:19 showing.

Topper’s second 3-pointer of overtime effectively rendered the verdict—it produced a 79-74 advantage that the Eagles would enhance by netting the game’s final points on three Rashod Smith free throws.

The Panthers trailed by 14 points, 41-27, at intermission.

The Eagles used a 15-2 surge to move in front 22-10 at one point, but from that juncture the rivals would combine for 31 points with Bridgewater scoring 16 of those.

The Panthers cut into the deficit in the early stages of the second half.

Ferrum started the stanza with a 7-0 run that made the count 41-34 and by the 16:08 mark the deficit was four, 42-38.

Butler scored seven consecutive points for Ferrum and Bryce Hall converted two lay-ups.

Ferrum equaled the count at 47 courtesy of a 3-pointer by Ayden Gamble and took a one-point, 50-49, edge when Hall swished a trey with 9:43 to play.

Bridgewater erased the Panthers’ lead by scoring four straight points and after Pack made a 3-pointer with 7:36 left, the Eagles held a 56-52 advantage.

The Panthers would trail 58-52 and and 62-56 before cutting those gaps to 64-62 with 3:12 left after a Joshua Reeves lay-up.

James Smith would tie the count at 64 following a lay-up and after Darius Kemp matched a Rashod Smith 3-pointer with 2:10 left, the score was even at 67.

Bridgewater broke that deadlock when 1:02 after Liam Caswell scored, but with 48 seconds remaining, Kemp scored to produce the stalemate at 69.

Four other Bridgewater players followed its trio of double-figure scorers and combined to net 20 points.

Smith, Kemp and Butler each totaled 13 points for the Panthers and Hall scored 11.

Five other players accounted for 24 points.

Rashod Smith distributed seven assists and pulled down six rebounds, while Kemp grabbed seven rebounds and Butler collected four and passed out three assists.

Bridgewater converted 44.3% (27 of 61) of its shots as opposed to Ferrum’s 40.8% (29 of 71) shooting clip.

The Eagles won the rebounding battle, 41-39, and passed out 14 assists to the Panthers’ 10.

Ferrum tallied 16 second-chance points to 10 for Bridgewater and also held edges in points in the paint (38-28) and fast-break points (8-2).

Each team committed 17 turnovers.

Bridgewater scored 17 points off of Ferrum’s miscues, while the Panthers tallied 15 points off the Eagles’ blunders.

Bridgewater’s reserves outscored Ferrum’s bench players, 36-25.