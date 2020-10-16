Panthers reach milestone victory total with win in ODAC tournament debut

Ferrum has 22 double-figure win seasons, but only twice has it reached 20 wins, surpassing that mark both times with 21 in 1992 and 23 in 2011.

Of the 400 wins, 308 (77 percent) are during those 22 seasons.

Ferrum’s win over Emory & Henry came in its first postseason game since 2016 when the Panthers lost a quarterfinal-round contest to LaGrange (Ga.) College in the USA South Athletic Conference tournament and it was its first triumph in postseason play since the 2014 quarterfinals of that event when Averett University was the conquered foe in a contest played at Maryville (Tenn.) College.

Ferrum failed to qualify for postseason play in 2015, 2017 and 2018 while in the USA South and in 2019, its inaugural year in the ODAC.

Also, Ferrum’s victory over Emory & Henry is its second postseason win over the Wasps; the first was notched in the opening round of the NCAA Division III tournament in 1992 in a coaching match-up between Pullen and the late Bob Johnson.

Both of the wins were in encounters staged at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.