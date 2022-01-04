 Skip to main content
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Panthers return against ODAC foe Randolph

Ferrum College’s Kayla Cabiness attempts to secure possession of the basketball.

Ferrum women face Randolph in ODAC play

FERRUM - Ferrum College’s women’s basketball team seeks its third Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) victory of the season Wednesday when the Panthers host Randolph College.

Tip off is 7 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

Ferrum (4-7, 2-2 in the ODAC) plays its first game of 2022 and its first game since Dec. 17 when the Panthers fell to Maryville (Tenn.) College at home.

To date, Ferrum has conference wins over Virginia Wesleyan University (76-64) and Eastern Mennonite University (65-52) and setbacks to Washington and Lee University (79-61) and University of Lynchburg (87-65), and is 2-2 on its home floor.

The Panthers opened the season with a two-point win over Meredith (N.C.) College, then they lost six straight games, followed by a three-game winning streak.

Ferrum began its run to the semifinals of the 2021 ODAC tournament with a first-round road victory over Randolph.

The contest is the first of five league home games this month for the Panthers. The others are against Guilford (N.C.) College (Jan. 12), Hollins University (Jan. 19), Roanoke College (Jan. 26) and Randolph-Macon College (Jan. 29).

