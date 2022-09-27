Panthers, Royals play to a draw

FERRUM- Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) foes Ferrum College and Eastern Mennonite played to a 1-1 draw Saturday in a league men’s soccer match at Penn-Roediger Field.

The match ended after 90 minutes of regulation play.

Overtime is no longer contested in regular-season matches.

Ford DeVault netted the match-tying goal in the 84th minute for the Royals (1-4-3, 0-0-2 ODAC).

Leo Galpin scored Ferrum’s goal just before intermission to produce a 1-0 advantage for the Panthers (3-2-2, 1-0-1 ODAC).

BRIDGEWATER—Kaia Richardson tallied a pair of goals and distributed an assist to lead Bridgewater College to a 7-0 shut-out triumph over Ferrum College Saturday in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s soccer match, the 2022 league opener for both clubs.

Bridgewater is 5-2, 1-0 ODAC, while Ferrum is 3-4-1, 0-1 ODAC.

Panthers goalkeeper Ali Austin totaled 10 saves.

Sewanee 2, Ferrum 1: FERRUM—Sewanee (Tenn.) the University of the South edged Ferrum College, 2-1 in overtime in a non-conference field hockey match, played at W.B. Adams Stadium Saturday.

Sydney Simpson scored the match-winning goal 4:07 into the first extra period of play for Sewanee (1-3), which won for the first time this season.

Olivia Turner scored for Ferrum (2-4).

FERRUM—Eastern Mennonite University defeated Ferrum College, 3-2, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) volleyball match Saturday at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

Set scores were 25-17, 19-25, 25-19, 21-25, 15-12.

FERRUM—Ferrum College men’s and women’s tennis teams opened their seasons with their lone fall doubleheder, falling 9-0 and 9-0 to Johnson (Tenn.) University Saturday at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Complex.