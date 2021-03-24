Panthers, Royals split doubleheader

Clayton Michael drove in Ferrum’s final two runs in the ninth with a base hit.

Starting righthander Will Davis (2-1) worked seven shut-out innings for the victory. He permitted three hits, three walks and hit a batter, while striking out six. He faced 27 batters.

Davis, a junior, has won both of his starts in conference play this season.

Matthew Sheppard tossed two innings of relief and surrendered six hits, three walks and three runs, all earned. He struck out one.

Eastern Mennonite employed four pitchers.

Starter Brendon Barrett (1-1) lasted 6 2/3 innings and was tagged with the loss.

Barrett yielded six hits, three walks and three runs, one of which was earned. He struck out eight.

The Royals’ three relievers pitched a combined 2 1/3 innings and surrendered eight hits, three walks and nine runs, five of which were earned. Only one Panthers’ hitter was retired by strikeout.

Two Ferrum batters reached base when they were hit by pitches.

There were only two extra-base hits: Thomas’ double and a double by Eastern Mennonite’s Natty Solomon.