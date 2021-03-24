Panthers, Royals split doubleheader

HARRISONBURG—Ferrum College and Eastern Mennonite University split an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball doubleheader Saturday with the Panthers taking the first game, 12-3, and the Royals capturing the second contest, 12-6.
Ferrum (4-8, 2-2 ODAC) has split each of its two league doubleheaders this season, each of which has been played on the road.
The Panthers led from wire-to-wire in the first game and took a shutout into the bottom of the ninth.
But the Royals (2-2, 2-2 ODAC) tallied all three of their runs in their last at bat before capitulating.
Ferrum scored two runs in the first inning and one in the sixth frame to build a 3-0 edge.
A seven-run eighth by the Panthers turned the game into a rout, and they finished their conquest with a two-run ninth.
Ferrum outhit Eastern Mennonite, 14-9, and benefited from four Royals’ errors, while playing mistake-free defense in the field.
Rufus Hurdle’s two-run single in the first accounted for the Panthers’ initial two runs. In the sixth, Hurdle’s single to right field produced the Panthers’ third run.
A three-run double by Benjamin Thomas was the highlight of Ferrum’s eighth-inning outburst.
Clayton Michael drove in Ferrum’s final two runs in the ninth with a base hit.
Starting righthander Will Davis (2-1) worked seven shut-out innings for the victory. He permitted three hits, three walks and hit a batter, while striking out six. He faced 27 batters.
Davis, a junior, has won both of his starts in conference play this season.
Matthew Sheppard tossed two innings of relief and surrendered six hits, three walks and three runs, all earned. He struck out one.
Eastern Mennonite employed four pitchers.
Starter Brendon Barrett (1-1) lasted 6 2/3 innings and was tagged with the loss.
Barrett yielded six hits, three walks and three runs, one of which was earned. He struck out eight.
The Royals’ three relievers pitched a combined 2 1/3 innings and surrendered eight hits, three walks and nine runs, five of which were earned. Only one Panthers’ hitter was retired by strikeout.
Two Ferrum batters reached base when they were hit by pitches.
There were only two extra-base hits: Thomas’ double and a double by Eastern Mennonite’s Natty Solomon.
In the second game, the Royals led 1-0 after the first inning and broke a 1-1 stalemate by scoring 11 unanswered runs: one in the third, two in the fourth, three in the seventh and five in the eighth.
The Panthers rallied for five runs in the top of the ninth.
Each team recorded 11 hits.
Ferrum committed three errors, while Eastern Mennonite committed one defensive blunder.
A Jackson Horton sacrifice fly to center field produced Ferrum’s initial run in the top of the second.
Yarbrough’s two-run double was the highlight of the Panthers’ ninth-frame scoring surge.
Hurdle also smacked a double for the Panthers.
Eastern Mennonite collected five extra-base hits: doubles by Jordan Jones, Jaylon Lee and Brett Lindsay and triples by Corey Willis and Jacob Merica.
Ferrum starter Carlton Redd (1-3) was charged with the loss. In seven innings, he allowed eight hits, three walks, a hit batsman, and six runs, all earned, while striking out seven.
Sophomore lefthander Devon Boothe (Franklin County) worked an inning of relief and gave up two hits, a walk and three runs, one of which was earned.
Ozzie Torres also pitched in the eighth and didn’t retire a batter. He permitted one hit, one walk and three runs, all earned.
The Royals used four pitchers.
Starter John Judy (1-1) tossed six innings for the win to square his record. He surrendered five hits, a walk and a run that was earned, while striking out seven.
Former FCHS prep standout Logan Mason was used as a pinch runner and he scored a run for the Royals.
Ferrum plays its first ODAC home game of the season tonight against Roanoke College.
First pitch is 7 p.m. at W.B. Adams Stadium.
Former FCHS performers Noah Basham and Will Turner, both sophomores, play for the Maroons.