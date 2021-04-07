Panthers' season ends in shootout

Then, Galpin, Ferrum's second shooter, found the back of the net to square the count at 1.

The score was even at 2 after makes by Beason and Sanchez.

The score remained deadlocked after failed attempts by Zulaga and Ngoh.

Carter broke the stalemate on the Tigers' fifth try and when Aguirre failed to match it, Hampden-Sydney had earned tournament advancement.

The Tigers are matched against No. 4 seed University of Lynchburg, a 3-2 quarterfinal-round winner over No. 5 seed Randolph College, in the semifinals.

In the other semifinal, No. 6 seed Guilford (N.C.) College entertains No. 7 seed Roanoke College.

The Quakers edged No. 3 Randolph-Macon College, 4-3, in overtime and the Maroons upset No. 2 seed Washington and Lee University, 1-0, in Tuesday's other quarterfinal-round matches.

Felix Vu, Ferrum's 10th head coach in program history, completes his first year at the helm with the setback.

"I am super proud of the guys for fighting it out against a strong Hampden-Sydney side,'' Vu said.