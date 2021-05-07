Panthers' season ends shy of playoffs

FOREST — Despite winning five of its last eight games, with one of those triumphs coming over a nationally ranked foe, Ferrum College’s baseball team has failed to earn a berth in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s (ODAC) 2021 postseason tournament.

Thus, the Panthers’ season is over.

Earning postseason berths are Randolph-Macon College (No. 1 seed), University of Lynchburg (No. 2 seed), Roanoke College (No. 3 seed), Shenandoah University (No. 4 seed), Hampden-Sydney College (No. 5 seed), Bridgewater College (No. 6 seed), Washington and Lee University (No. 7 seed) and Eastern Mennonite University (No. 8 seed).

Best of three games quarterfinal-round series begin this weekend at the site of the better seed.

A best of three games series format will be used in the semifinals and finals too.

This is the first time such a format has been used; usually, the format is double-elimination.

Ferrum (10-21 overall) and Virginia Wesleyan University were 7-15 in conference play, while Emory & Henry College (5-17 ODAC) and Guilford (N.C.) College (3-19 ODAC) also failed to qualify for the tournament.