Panthers' season ends shy of playoffs

FOREST — Despite winning five of its last eight games, with one of those triumphs coming over a nationally ranked foe, Ferrum College’s baseball team has failed to earn a berth in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s (ODAC) 2021 postseason tournament.
Thus, the Panthers’ season is over.
Earning postseason berths are Randolph-Macon College (No. 1 seed), University of Lynchburg (No. 2 seed), Roanoke College (No. 3 seed), Shenandoah University (No. 4 seed), Hampden-Sydney College (No. 5 seed), Bridgewater College (No. 6 seed), Washington and Lee University (No. 7 seed) and Eastern Mennonite University (No. 8 seed).
Best of three games quarterfinal-round series begin this weekend at the site of the better seed.
A best of three games series format will be used in the semifinals and finals too.
This is the first time such a format has been used; usually, the format is double-elimination.
Ferrum (10-21 overall) and Virginia Wesleyan University were 7-15 in conference play, while Emory & Henry College (5-17 ODAC) and Guilford (N.C.) College (3-19 ODAC) also failed to qualify for the tournament.
Had the situation arose, Virginia Wesleyan would have made the field ahead of Ferrum based on its two-game, regular-season series sweep of the Panthers at W.B. Adams Field. The Marlins’ first win came in a game that was decided in 16 innings, 8-5.
Ferrum was 5-11 versus the tournament field and 2-4 against the three teams that did not qualify.
Besides the two losses to Virginia Wesleyan, Ferrum was swept by Lynchburg, Roanoke and Bridgewater and 1-1 versus the remainder of the conference. The Panthers did not win a two-game league series this season.
Ferrum was 5-18 in its first 23 games and 5-3 in its last eight outings. Ferrum was 5-8 at home, 5-13 on the road.
The Panthers scored 218 runs, an average of 7 runs a game. They batted .275 as a team with an on-base percentage of .368 and a slugging percentage of .380.
The Panthers belted 14 home runs: seven by Matt Yarbrough, two each by Ozzie Torres, Josh Greenway and Justin Brady and one by Rufus Hurdle.
Ferrum finished with a losing record for the first time since 2018 when the Panthers were 17-24.
Quarterfinal-round series play starts Saturday with Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon, Hampden-Sydney at Shenandoah, Washington and Lee at Lynchburg and Bridgewater at Roanoke.
Shenandoah has won each of the last two tournaments contested—in 2018 and 2019.
Bridgewater leads the league with 14 titles, followed by Lynchburg (8), Virginia Wesleyan (6), Randolph-Macon (6), Shenandoah (3), Guilford (2), Hampden-Sydney (2), Roanoke (1) and Washington and Lee (1).