Panthers secure tournament berth with 14-12 win

BRIDGEWATER — Ferrum College outscored Bridgewater College by two goals in the second half for a 14-12 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s lacrosse victory Saturday.

With the triumph, its ninth this season, Ferrum (9-4, 4-3 ODAC) secures a berth in the ODAC’s post-season tournament as the No. 5 seed.

“(Saturday’s win) was a big step forward for our program. We have a lot of respect for the great lacrosse that is played in the ODAC. To be able to secure a spot in the tournament is a testament to the growth and determination of our team this year,” Ferrum head coach Karen Harvey said.

The tournament is scheduled for Monday, April 26 through Sunday, May 2.

Ferrum’s quarterfinal-round match is set for Wednesday (April 28).

Ferrum (9-4, 4-3 ODAC) finishes regular-season play with three wins.

The contest was even at 8 at intermission and at 10 in the second half.

A goal by Reagan Aldridge at 14:26 and two goals by Kaitlyn Harley at 12:09 and 9:35 to produce a 13-10 Ferrum advantage.

The Eagles (3-6, 3-4 ODAC) cut the deficit to one goal, 13-12, before Aldridge netted the match’s final goal with 39 seconds left.