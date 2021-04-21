Panthers secure tournament berth with 14-12 win

BRIDGEWATER — Ferrum College outscored Bridgewater College by two goals in the second half for a 14-12 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s lacrosse victory Saturday.
With the triumph, its ninth this season, Ferrum (9-4, 4-3 ODAC) secures a berth in the ODAC’s post-season tournament as the No. 5 seed.
“(Saturday’s win) was a big step forward for our program. We have a lot of respect for the great lacrosse that is played in the ODAC. To be able to secure a spot in the tournament is a testament to the growth and determination of our team this year,” Ferrum head coach Karen Harvey said.
The tournament is scheduled for Monday, April 26 through Sunday, May 2.
Ferrum’s quarterfinal-round match is set for Wednesday (April 28).
Ferrum (9-4, 4-3 ODAC) finishes regular-season play with three wins.
The contest was even at 8 at intermission and at 10 in the second half.
A goal by Reagan Aldridge at 14:26 and two goals by Kaitlyn Harley at 12:09 and 9:35 to produce a 13-10 Ferrum advantage.
The Eagles (3-6, 3-4 ODAC) cut the deficit to one goal, 13-12, before Aldridge netted the match’s final goal with 39 seconds left.
At one point in the first half, Bridgewater tallied five of seven goals to produce an 8-7 edge.
Reynolds tied the count at 8 when Erin Reynolds scored with 42 seconds remaining.
The score was even at 3 before Micaela Harvey and Harley tallied consecutive goals to put the Panthers ahead by two scores.
Ferrum outshot Bridgewater, 37-22, and claimed possession of 32 ground balls to the Eagles’ 25.
The Panthers were 17 of 25 in clears as opposed to the Eagles’ 18 of 30 clip, and they were 3 of 10 in free-position shots, while Bridgewater was 4 of 10.
The Eagles won 15 draw controls to 13 for the Panthers.
Bridgewater committed 31 turnovers to 26 for Ferrum.
Lauren Roberts led the Eagles with five goals and an assist, while Ashley Venit scored two goals and distributed two assists and Jodi Welsh tallied two goals and passed out one assist.
Harley netted five goals and Reynolds finished with three goals and an assist.
Micaela Harvey scored two goals and distributed an assist and Willow Cooper totaled two goals and passed out an assist.
Kelli Mullen claimed possession of four ground ball for Bridgewater, while Natalie Hughes won five ground balls for Ferrum.
Mikaela Brooks (3-4) played 60 minutes in goal for the Eagles and recorded 17 saves.