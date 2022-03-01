Panthers split a pair of home twinbills

FERRUM - Ferrum College and Penn State-Harrisburg split a four-game weekend non-conference baseball series - comprised of a pair of doubleheaders - with each team winning two games at W.B. Adams Field.

The Panthers finished a seven-game home stand with the four-game set.

Sunday, the Panthers (5-3) won the first game of a twinbill, 12-7, and lost the second game, 12-6.

The first game featured 10 extra base hits: a double and two home runs by Penn State and four doubles, two triples and a home run by Ferrum.

In the first game, Ryan McSorely provided Penn State-Harrisburg with a 3-0 lead courtesy of a three-run home run in the first inning.

Ferrum got a run back in the last of the frame when Nick Funk smacked a double to left field that drove in Ozzie Torres, who was a home run shy of hitting foir the cycle.

In the third, the Panthers tallied three runs on a single by Torres and a two-run home run by Funk.

Penn State-Harrisburg (2-2) recaptured the lead, 6-4, after Matt Parks belted a three-run home run.

The Panthers overcame that deficit by scoring eight unanswered runs - four in the fifth, one in the sixth and three in the seventh to make the count 12-6.

Ferrum tied the score at 6 in the fifth, then moved in front for good with two more runs. Torres’ RBI triple set up the rally was the highlighted hit of the Panthers’ fifth.

A one-run sixth made the count, 9-6, and in the seventh, Grayson Chitwood (Franklin County) led off with a triple and Torres, Davis Yeaman and Jaden Johnson drove in runs.

Penn State-Harrisburg finished the scoring with a run in its half of the ninth.

The Panthers outhit Penn State-Harrisburg, 11-7, and benefited from three errors, while committing one defensive blunder.

Ferrum starter Sal Lettieri (1-0) worked five innings for the victory. He permitted six hits four walks and six runs, while striking out three.

Reliever Dallas Gilbert (0-1) was charged with the loss for Penn State-Harrisburg.

The second game featured six extra-base hits, all doubles: five by Penn State-Harrisburg, one for Ferrum.

Penn State-Harrisburg led 3-1after three innings and 7-1 after 4 1/2 frames.

The Panthers pulled to within a two runs, 7-5, after a three-run fifth and a single run in the seventh.

Penn State-Harrisburg tallied three runs in the eighth and two in the ninth and Ferrum scored its last run in the bottom of the eighth.

Penn State-Harrisburg outhit Ferrum, 12-7, and won despite committing three errors, while Ferrum was charged with one.

Panthers lefthander Devon Boothe (Franklin County) was charged with the loss. He worked 4 1/3 innings, allowing eight hits, four walks and seven runs, while striking out two.

Boothe is 0-1.

Maddux Ryan hit two doubles for Penn State-Harrisburg, while Dallas Hite, Ryan McSorley and Brendan Henn each hit one.

Dylan Sereno doubled for the Panthers.

Saturday, Ferrum won the first game, 4-0, and dropped the second, 16-7.

Righthander Will Davis five hits and three walks in seven shut-out innings and closer Matthew Sheppard tossed two frames of shut-out relief.

The Panthers scored one run each in the first, fourth, fifth and seventh innings.

Ferrum outhit Penn State-Harrisburg, 7-5, and benefited from three errors, while playing mistake-free defense.

Hite had the game’s lone extra base hit - a double.

In the second game, the Panthers led 4-0 after the first inning before Penn State-Harrisburg answered with a one-run fourth and a six-run fifth.

A two-run Panthers’ fifth cut Ferrum’s deficit to a run, 7-6, then Penn State-Harrisburg tallied the game’s next nine runs: one in the sixth, five in the seventh and three in the ninth.

Ferrum finished the scoring with a run in its half of the ninth.

Penn State-Harrisburg outhit Ferrum, 13-9, and won despite committing two errors, while Ferrum committed one.

Joe Licolli and Chase Smith each hit a double for Penn State-Harrisburg, while Torres, Benjamin Thomas and Bryce Thacker each belted a double for Ferrum.

Reliever Todd Kennedy (0-1) was charged with the loss for the Panthers. He surrendered five hits, two walks and five runs in 1 2/3 innings. He struck out one.

The Panthers play their next six games on the road.

The stretch begins this weekend with three games against Covenant College in Kodak, Tenn.

The series opens Friday with a single game at 6 p.m. and concludes with a doubleheader Saturday with the first game starting at 1 p.m.