Panthers split ODAC opener at home

FERRUM - Ferrum College opened Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball play Sunday by splitting a doubleheader with Hampden-Sydney College, winning the first game, 5-1, and falling 11-7 in the second contest at W.B. Adams Field.

In the first game, the Panthers (9-5, 1-1 ODAC) broke a 1-1 deadlock by tallying four runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Clayton Michael's RBI single to right field was the highlighted hit of the rally, one that produced two of the Panthers' runs.

Ferrum starter Will Davis (2-2) surrendered two hits and an earned run in eight innings. He struck out 10.

Closer Matthew Sheppard took the mound in the ninth in a non-save situation and secured the win by striking out two of the three batters he faced.

Ferrum took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Davis Yeaman singled to right field, stole second, moved to third on a ground out and scored on a ground out by Ozzie Torres.

The Tigers (7-5, 2-2 ODAC) manufactured the tying run in the top of the seventh.

The Panthers collected nine hits, but only one of those was for extra bases: a double by Torres.

The Tigers' two hits were a double by Christian Chambers and a solo home run in the seventh by Johnny Oates II.

Jacob Gladstone and Nick Funk each was 2 of 3. Funk scored and drove in a run.

Hampden-Sydney reliever Owen Tappy (1-3) was charged with the loss. In two innings, he permitted three hits and three earned runs. He struck out two.

The Panthers won despite committing three errors; the Tigers were charged with two defensive miscues.

In the second game, the Panthers led 3-0 after the first frame, but surrendered the advantage after the Tigers generated two runs each in the second ad third innings.

Trailing 4-3, Ferrum reclaimed the lead courtesy of a two-run third, 5-4.

Hampden-Sydney scored twice in the top of the sixth to make the count 6-5, but Ferrum squared the score with a run in the last of the sixth on a Yeaman RBI base hit to left field.

The Tigers manufactured five runs in the top of the seventh to take command; the Panthers scored their final run in the bottom of the frame. courtesy of an RBI single by Grayson Chitwood (Franklin County).

Junior right hander Cameron Mullins (Franklin County) started for the Panthers and worked 5 1/3 innings. He yielded four hits, a walk and six runs, all earned, while striking out three.

Mullins threw 87 pitches, 61 of which were strikes.

Three Ferrum relievers worked the final 3 2/3 innings - Sal Lettieri (2 innings), Brady Owen (1/3 of an inning) and Todd Kennedy (1 1/3 innings).

Lettieri (1-1) was tagged with the loss. He allowed four hits, a walk and four runs, three of which were earned, while striking out two.

Hampden-Sydney used seven pitchers with the penultimate pitcher of the group - Ryan Portes (2-0) - claiming the win.

Portes yielded one hit, one walk and an earned run in one inning of work. He struck out three.

Nine batters - three for Ferrum and six for Hampden-Sydney - were awarded bases when they were hit by pitches. Only six batters walked, three for each team.

Hampden-Sydney stole two bases and was caught stealing once.

Ferrum outhit Hampden-Sydney, 9-8, but the Panthers were unable to take advantage of four Tigers' errors. Ferrum committed two defensive blunders.

The two teams combined to commit six errors: four by the Tigers, two by the Panthers.

Hampden-Sydney sent 45 batters to the plate, while Ferrum sent 44.

Hampden-Sydney's defense turned two double plays.

The Tigers collected five extra base hits: doubles by Tillman Butler, Ryan Boyce and Christian Lancaster and home runs by Butler and Christian Chambers.

Gladestone and Funk each smacked a double for the Panthers.

CIRCLING THE BASES: Oates II is the grandson of former major league player and manager Johnny Oates, who played college baseball for Virginia Tech.

Oates II, a freshman catcher/ first baseman, prepped at Thomas Dale, a Class 6 Region A rival of Franklin County's.

His grandfather played for the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Yankees and he managed the Orioles and the Texas Rangers.