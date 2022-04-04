Panthers split with Lynchburg

FERRUM - Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rivals Ferrum College and the University of Lynchburg split a league baseball doubleheader Saturday at W.B. Adams Field with each team winning a one-run game.

The Panthers (12-13, 2-7 ODAC) took the first game, 3-2, while the Hornets (20-5, 9-1 ODAC), ranked No. 5 nationally in NCAA Division III, claimed the second contest, 3-2.

Ferrum stops a four-game losing streak with its game one triumph.

The Panthers are 5-2 in one-run games this season.

Lynchburg witnesses the end of a four-game winning streak end with its game-one setback.

In the first game, Ferrum rallied from a 1-0 deficit after 1 1/2 innings by scoring two runs in the bottom of the second and one in the last of the fifth.

Lynchburg manufactured its initial run in the top of the first and generated its final tally in the top of the eighth.

The Hornets outhit the Panthers 11-7, but they were plagued by four errors, while the Panthers committed one defensive blunder.

Lynchburg left the bases loaded in the top of the first.

Ferrum collected its first two runs courtesy of an RBI single by Dylan Sereno that brought Nick Funk home and a fielding error that allowed Justin Brady to score.

The Panthers pulled in front 3-1 in the last of the fifth when Tyson Measamer's ground out to first base permitted Ozzie Torres to sprint home from third.

In the eighth, Avery Neaves belted a solo home run to left field to produce Lynchburg's final run.

Ferrum starter Will Davis (3-4) worked eighth innings for the victory. He yielded eight hits two walks and an earned run, while striking out nine.

Matt Sheppard took the mound in relief in the ninth and earned his second save of the season. He surrendered three hits and struck out one.

Lynchburg starter Zack Potts (5-2) was tagged with the loss. He gave up seven hits and three earned runs, while striking out six in 7 1/2 innings.

Neaves was 2 of 3, while Logan Webster was 2 of 5 with a double, a run and an RBI.

Grayson Chitwood (Franklin County) was 2 of 4 and Brady smacked a double.

In the second game, Lynchburg crafted a 3-0 lead that lasted 4 1/2 innings by scoring two runs in the top of the first and one in the top of the third.

Ferrum countered with single runs in the fifth and sixth.

The Hornets outhit the Panthers, 12-4, and each team committed one error.

Riley O'Donovan's double, the game's lone extra base hit, drove in Lynchburg' third-inning run.

Josh Gjormand was 3 of 4 for the Hornets.

Starting pitcher Nick Mattfield (4-0) was the winning pitcher. He allowed three hits, a walk and an an earned run, while striking out five in five innings.

Grayson Thurman collected his eighth save of the season.

Ferrum starter Brady Owen (0-2) was charged with the loss. In two innings, he surrendered three hits, two walks and two earned runs.

Todd Kennedy worked 4 1/3 innings of relief and permitted four hits, while striking out four.

Torres was 2 of 3 with a run.

Lynchburg holds a one-game lead over Hampden-Sydney College in the ODAC standings.