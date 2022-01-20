Panthers stop losing streak with ODAC triumph

FERRUM - In 40 minutes of action Wednesday, veteran post player Cameron Hawkins displayed a variety of skill sets.

One that was not needed - marksmanship from the 3-point arc. She did not attempt a shot from long distance.

"I used to shoot 3s in high school, but that's not needed of me here. If I'm open, I'll shoot one. There are a ton of people on this team who I'd rather see shoot a 3 than me,'' Hawkins said.

Hawkins, one of two Ferrum College players who was on the court for the entire game, joined three teammates in double figures as the Panthers defeated Hollins University, 59-48, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women's basketball game at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

With the win, the Panthers (5-11, 3-6 ODAC) stop a five-game losing streak.

Hawkins was 5 of 12 from inside the 3-point arc, 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for 15 points and she completed a double-double with a game-best 13 points, eight of which she grabbed off the offensive glass.

"There were a few opportunities where I missed lay-ups - shots that were close to the basket that should have went in. Sometimes, I took a bad shot instead of passing (the ball) to a teammate,'' Hawkins said.

Hawkins said she is an under-size center even for the Division III ODAC; her physical make-up fits the mold of a post forward, she said.

Because Ferrum has nine players, two of whom are injured, Hawkins' minutes have increased with January play - she has logged multiple complete games since the calendar switched to 2022.

"Honestly, the first time we played with seven players, you would have had to put an oxygen tank on me. Now, after the third or fourth time, it's fine. Plus, I'm doing more running in practice,'' Hawkins said.

"Not very often have I gone 40 minutes before this year, the most (minutes) I would get was, maybe, 35. I would normally get a few breaks, and we had more players then too.''

"Cameron plays so hard. Right now, she feels the weight of the world on her shoulders because we are so limited with numbers and she has to play 40 minutes a game and she can't get in foul trouble,'' Ferrum bench boss Bryan Harvey said. "She trying really hard and she's doing good things.

"...There is a lot of pressure on her. She's being a leader. She's really stepped up...She does everything the right way and I'm so proud of her.''

When eight of her rebounds are on offense, Hawkins is providing the Panthers with second chances to score.

"Rebounding - that's something we haven't done well all year; we've been consistently getting out-rebounded. We've been working on it more in practice, and we want to be a little more physical,'' Harvey said.

Ferrum won the battle of the backboards, 41-34.

"We wanted to win the rebound battle and we did. That was good to see,'' Harvey said. "We needed that.''

There were other positive things, Harvey said.

"I thought we kept our composure. I thought we stayed connected. I thought we defended with energy. There is not a lot of margin for error with this group, so we've got to play together and I thought we did that.''

Does Wednesday's showing foreshadow more positives?

"I hope so. I think our (players) have been working hard for the last month. We're limited on numbers. It was good to get results because when you're working hard and not getting them, it's discouraging,'' Harvey said.

Kayla Cabiness played 40 minutes too and finished with a game-best 17 points.

The Panthers got 11 points from Alexis Miller, nine of which she netted on a 3 of 5 showing display from the 3-point arc, in 35 minutes and 10 points from Aisha Martin, who came off the bench and played 30.

Six of the seven players who saw action for Ferrum scored.

Martin finished one rebound shy of achieving a double-double and Sadavia Felder, who left the game with an injury after logging 16 minutes, pulled down eight rebounds.

Ferrum led by 16 points with 3:59 remaining.

The Panthers outscored Hollins in the first (11-9), second (17-9) and fourth (21-19) frames. They held a 10-point, 28-18, edge at intermission.

Hollins cut a point off its deficit by claiming the third period, 11-10. It's largest lead of the game was one point, achieved at 8:11 of the second stanza.

The score was tied twice and there were two lead changes.

Ferrum's shooting percentage were low in the first (20%) and third (18.2%) quarters and high in the second (70%) and fourth (53.8%).

For the game, Ferrum converted 38.8% of its shots and limited Hollins to 26.8% shooting.

The Panthers committed 19 turnovers to 15 for Hollins and were charged with 18 fouls to Hollins' 20. Steals (9) and blocks (2) were even.

At game's end, the Panthers held advantages in assists (12-6), points in the paint (24-20), points off turnovers (15-13), second-chance points (13-10) and bench points (10-1). Fast-break points (4-4) were even.

Hollins (6-4, 2-3 ODAC) employed eight players, six of whom scored, three of whom were in double figures. Two of its five starters each played 39 minutes, while two others played 38 and 34 minutes.

Kayla Surles tallied a team-best 14 points, while Tia Tucker scored 11 and Cabria Mutz totaled 10.

Hollins did not shoot better than 35% from the field for a quarter until the closing 10-minute period (38.5%).

Ferrum travels to Winchester Saturday to face conference rival Shenandoah University. Tip off is 2 p.m.