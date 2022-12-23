Panthers stop skid with early scoring surge

FERRUM - Ferrum College's women's basketball team built a 15-point lead by netting 17 of the game's first 19 points in a wire-to-wire non-conference, 65-43 victory over William Peace (N.C.) University Saturday at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

The Panthers (4-7, 0-3 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) stops a four-game losing streak with the victory.

"(It's) good to get a win right before Christmas break,'' Panthers head coach Bryan Harvey said.

Courtesy of a 21-8 second stanza scoring surge, Ferrum crafted a 46-19 advantage at intermission.

Ferrum pushed the spread to 54-21 in third period.

The 33-point lead was the Panthers' largest.

William Peace won the fourth quarter, 15-9.

"I thought our kids played the right way in the first half. The ball moved from side to side, we shared the ball and played inside out. When you do that and take the right kind of shots, it make a big difference. It was good to see and it was a much needed win,'' Harvey said.

The Panthers placed two players in double figures: Aisha Martin with 14 points and Kayla Cabiness with 11 points.

Pamela Mock netted a game-best 16 points for the Pacers.

"Now we get to take a little break and they get to relax and spend some quality time with their families for the holidays. Hopefully, when we get back from Christmas, we can build on (this win). We are looking forward to see what this team can become by the end of the year,'' Harvey said.

Ferrum's next game is Friday, Dec. 30 against Salem College in Winston-Salem, N.C. Tip off is 6 p.m.