Panthers suffer 11th straight defeat, 81-69 to Generals

FERRUM - Jack d'Entremont netted a game-best 23 points to lead a quartet of double-figure scorers as Washington and Lee University bested Ferrum College, 81-69, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's basketball game Wednesday at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

The Panthers' loss is their 11th in a row, which matches a mark set during the 1988-89 season for consecutive setbacks in a single campaign, according to program records, and their ninth in 10 games played this season at Swartz Gym.

Ferrum (5-17, 0-13 ODAC) by 18 points, 47-29, at intermission, but managed to outscore Washington and Lee (10-9, 8-5 ODAC), 40-34.

The Panthers closed the gap to 11 points, 77-66, following Jamar Butler's lay-up with 2:01 left. Butler's 3-pointer with 16 seconds showing made it a 10-point game, 79-69.

The Generals turned an early 4-0 deficit into a 16-11 lead by scoring 16 of 27 points during first-half play, and they expanded their advantage to 15 points with five minutes left in the opening, 20-minute stanza.

Washington and Lee made 45.5% (25 of 55) of its shots as opposed to Ferrum's 35.2% (25 of 71) clip.

The Generals distributed 16 assists to the Panthers' nine, but the Panthers won the rebounding battle, 44-43.

Washington and Lee committed 13 turnovers to Ferrum's 11.

The Generals held advantages in points off turnovers (17-15) and bench points (28-15) at game's end, while the Panthers held edges in second-chance points (9-6), points in the paint (30-24) and fast break points (4-2).

d'Entremont netted nine of his points by swishing three 3-point field goals.

Robert DiSibio tallied 13 points for the Generals, while Drew Harrell scored 11 and Gus Wise totaled 11 points and eight rebounds.

Mark Lamendola passed out four assists.

Ferrum's loss overshadowed Michael Spraggins' double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds, both game-best totals.

Butler netted 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Bryce Hall scored 13 points.

James Smith Jr. distributed a game-best five assists.

Ferrum has lost 14 straight conference games dating to its two-point overtime loss on its home floor to the University of Lynchburg in the semifinals of last year's postseason league tournament.

Ferrum has surrendered 80 or more points in 13 games this season.

The Panthers travel to Virginia Beach Saturday to face ODAC foe Virginia Wesleyan University. Tip off is 2 p.m.

Next week, Ferrum finishes its season with a home game against Lynchburg and a visit to Eastern Mennonite University.