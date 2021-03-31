Panthers suffer fourth straight setback

EMORY - Emory & Henry College built a six-run lead Tuesday with rallies in the bottom of the seventh inning and the last of the eighth.
Then, the Wasps survived the top of the ninth for an 8-7 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball victory over Ferrum College at Porterfield/DeVault Field.
Emory & Henry (2-6, 2-6 ODAC) overcame a 2-1 deficit by scoring twice in the third inning. A four-run rally in the seventh and a single-run rally in the eighth produced a six-run cushion, 8-2.
In the top of the ninth, the Panthers (4-11, 2-5 ODAC) manufactured a run when Darden Eure-Parish came home on a wild pitch, and they generated a second tally when Grey Sherfey dashed home on a throwing error.
Trailing 8-4 with the bases loaded, Matt Yarbrough was hit by a pitch to force Rufus Hurdle home.
With the bases still loaded, Tyson Measamer's two-out, two-run single to right field drove in Josh Greenway and Ozzie Torres to make the count 8-7.
But Ferrum's rally died with the next batter who was retired for the game-ending out.
Ferrum suffered its fourth straight loss, all in conference play.
The Panthers are 2-3 in one-run games this season.
"This team never gives up and is always fighting to the end,'' Ferrum skipper Ryan Brittle said.
"We are improving every day and I know these guys have what it takes to be a quality baseball team.
Measamer was 2 of 5.
A Sherfey double, one of two Ferrum extra-base hits drove in Justin Brady and Clayton Michael in the top of the second.
The double erased a 1-0 deficit and produced the Panthers' lone lead of the game, an advantage they would surrender when Wasps tallied two runs in their half of the third.
Ferrum also got a double from Isaac Yeaman.
Caleb Haynes, Chandler Kezele and Joe Tolone each had a double for Emory & Henry.
In leading the Wasps' attack. Tolone was 3 of 5 with a run and three RBIs.
Emory & Henry outhit Ferrum, 11-6, and won despite committing six errors, while the Panthers were charged with one defensive miscue.
Emory & Henry starter Jack Singleton (1-0) worked six innings to earn his first victory of the season. He permitted six hits and one earned run, while striking out two.
Ferrum starter Devon Boothe (0-3), a left-hander and former prep performer at Franklin County, tossed 5 2/3 innings. He permitted seven hits, three walks and three earned runs, while striking out seven.
Ferrum returns to action Saturday against the University of Lynchburg.
The first game of the ODAC doubleheader at Fox Field is set for noon.
Early last month, the Hornets swept the Panthers in a non-conference twin bill at Fox Field, 9-4, 17-3.
Ferrum has suffered eight of its 11 losses on the road this season, albeit, three of its four wins are on the road.
"I look forward to Saturday at Lynchburg,'' Brittle said.
A non-conference home game against North Carolina Wesleyan College was canceled.
The Panthers and the Bishops have played four times this season with N.C. Wesleyan holding a 3-1 edge in those games.