Panthers suffer fourth straight setback

EMORY - Emory & Henry College built a six-run lead Tuesday with rallies in the bottom of the seventh inning and the last of the eighth.

Then, the Wasps survived the top of the ninth for an 8-7 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball victory over Ferrum College at Porterfield/DeVault Field.

Emory & Henry (2-6, 2-6 ODAC) overcame a 2-1 deficit by scoring twice in the third inning. A four-run rally in the seventh and a single-run rally in the eighth produced a six-run cushion, 8-2.

In the top of the ninth, the Panthers (4-11, 2-5 ODAC) manufactured a run when Darden Eure-Parish came home on a wild pitch, and they generated a second tally when Grey Sherfey dashed home on a throwing error.

Trailing 8-4 with the bases loaded, Matt Yarbrough was hit by a pitch to force Rufus Hurdle home.

With the bases still loaded, Tyson Measamer's two-out, two-run single to right field drove in Josh Greenway and Ozzie Torres to make the count 8-7.

But Ferrum's rally died with the next batter who was retired for the game-ending out.

Ferrum suffered its fourth straight loss, all in conference play.

The Panthers are 2-3 in one-run games this season.