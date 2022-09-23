Panthers suffer six-point defeat, fall to 0-3

LAGRANGE, Ga.- LaGrange (Ga.) College scored three consecutive touchdowns starting with 37 seconds left in the first half and encompassing the entire third quarter to build a 10-point lead in a 44-38 non-conference football victory over Ferrum College Saturday.

LaGrange (1-1) squared its record with its first win of the season.

Ferrum (0-3) suffered its fifth loss in a row dating to last season.

Ferrum led by 11 points, 28–17, before LaGrange ignited its 21-point scoring surge produced a 38-28 advantage.

At the 11:58 mark of the fourth quarter, Ferrum’s Daniel Lamb caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Jesper Korkalainen to cut the deficit to 38-35.

LaGrange responded with a 29-yard TD run by Aubrey Carter to push the spread to nine points, 44-35. LaGrange missed its point-after-touchdown (PAT) try.

Ferrum got as close as six points with 37 seconds left when Seth Deaton converted a 26-yard field goal.

Ferrum opened the scoring in the first frame when Chandler Breede found the end zone from nine yards to finish a 12-play, 84-yard drive that Ferrum completed in 2:40.

LaGrange answered with an Ajani Williams 40-yard scoring run and a 40-yard field goal by Alex Rivera to craft a 10-7 edge.

The teams traded the lead three times in the second stanza.

Ferrum moved in front 14-10 after Zac Smiley scored on a 10-yard run.

LaGrange overcame the deficit when Carter scored from one yard to make the score 17-14.

Then, Ferrum tallied consecutive TDs, both by Smiley—first on a nine-yard run and second on a 14-yard reception from quarterback Brayden Hawkins—to pull in front 28-17

Next, LaGrange embarked on its 21-point scoring surge.

Jasharie Anders caught a 35-yard pass from quarterback Shedrick Lindsay just before intermission, then during a 14-point third frame Eric Harris hauled in an eight-yard pass from Lindsay and Renardo Faust returned an interception 16 yards for a touchdown to give LaGrange a 10-point, 38-28, cushion.

Lindsay was 18 of 35 passing for 220 yards and three touchdowns and Carter carried 10 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, Isaiah Screen totaled 13 tackles.

Smiley gained 126 yards on 21 totes, caught one pass for 14 yards and scored three times: twice rushing and once receiving, all in the first half.

Hawkins was 11 of 23 for 127 yards, a touchdown and threw three interceptions and Korkalainen was 9 of 11 for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Hawkins’ three interception led to 10 LaGrange points.

Defensively, Avion Smith collected eight tackles.

Ferrum outgained LaGrange on the ground 213 to 123 and in total offense, 408-343, while LaGrange held a 220-195 edge in passing yards.

Penalties hurt Ferrum; it was assessed109 yards in infractions.

Ferrum’s open date is Saturday; they resume play next week with a visit to Winchester for a match-up against Shenandoah University (3-0), the 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) opener for both clubs. Kickoff is 1 p.m.