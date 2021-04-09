Panthers sweep Guilford in softball

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Ferrum College’s softball team swept Guilford (N.C.) College Tuesday in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) doubleheader, 5-1 and 6-3.
The Panthers (10-12, 2-4 ODAC) stopped a two-game losing streak with the sweep.
Guilford (1-7, 1-7 ODAC) outhit Ferrum 8-7 in each game.
Each team committed an error in game one. The Quakers made the game’s lone defensive miscue in game two.
In the first game, the Panthers scored all of their runs in their half of the sixth inning to erase a 1-0 deficit.
In the second game, Guilford led 2-0 after two innings. Ferrum responded with a two-run third and three-run fifth to move in front 5-2.
The count was 5-3 after the Quakers scored in the last of the sixth.
In the seventh, the Panthers generated their final run.
Skyla Strohm belted a three-run home run for Ferrum in the first game and Arielle Eure smacked two doubles in a 2 of 3 showing at the plate.
Also, Keri Hamlett was 2 of 4 with a double, two runs, two RBIs and a stolen base, while Ashton Lambeth was 2 of 3 with an RBI.
Lambeth, a right-hander, tossed a complete-game, eight-hitter. She permitted three walks and no earned runs for the victory inside the pitching circle.
Ally Morales was 3 of 4 for the Quakers.
Despite a complete-game showing, Katie McNeil (1-3) absorbed the loss.
Ferrum’s two-run third frame in the second game featured an RBI double to center field by Eure and a RBI base hit by Brianna Weaver (Franklin County).
In the fifth, Hamlett drove in two runs with a double to center field and scored when Skyler Swaney reached base on a fielding error.
Hamlett came on with the Panthers’ final run in the seventh on a sacrifice bunt by Swaney.
Eure was 2 of 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI, while Tori Scott was 2 of 3 and scored twice.
Starting pitcher Erin Nelson (3-5) worked six innings for the victory. She allowed seven hits, two walks and three earned runs.
Morales was 2 of 2 with a double and two runs for the Quakers and Caitlyn Ray smacked a double.
Abigayle Powell (0-4) was charged with the loss despite a complete-game showing.
“Erin and Ashton pitched well. Skyla has a big three-run homer in the first game and Keri (the Panthers’ shortstop) helped turn two double plays in the second game and threw out a runner at the plate from behind third base,’’ Panthers skipper Gerald Culler said. “Arielle Eure had a big day at the plate, going 4 of 6 with three doubles.’’
Ferrum travels to Winchester Sunday for an ODAC doubleheader against Shenandoah University. Game times are 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Monday, the Panthers entertain conference foe University of Lynchburg in a league doubleheader. Game times at American National Bank Field are 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Former FCHS standout Karlee Cundiff, a sophomore infielder, is a featured play for the Hornets and former three-time All-State prep player Mackenzie Chitwood is an assistant coach for Lynchburg.
Chitwood was the National Player of the Year as a senior for the Hornets
Ferrum women finish seventh in West VirginiaWHITE SULPHER SPRINGS, W.Va.—Ferrum College’s women’s golf team placed seventh out of nine teams in the Greenbrier Collegiate Invitational, which completed two days of competition Tuesday at the Greenbrier Resort.
University of Lynchburg claimed top team accolades by 43 strokes over Southern Virginia University, 622-665.
West Virginia Wesleyan (671) came in third, followed by Glenville (W.Va.) State (698), Fairmont (W.Va.) State (700), Concord (W.Va.) University (747), Ferrum (771), Sweet Briar College (800) and Maryville (Tenn.) College (939).
Lynchburg led from wire-to-wire. Ferrum was in seventh place after Monday’s first round and each of the seven other teams in the field maintained the positions they claimed after the first round.
Jiwanan Masoot (86-84, 170) was Ferrum’s top performer; she finished 14th in a 49-golfer field.
Emily Brubaker (71-72, 143) of Lynchburg captured medalist laurels by five strokes over Melinda Goda (73-75, 148) of Concord.
Brubaker led from wire-to-wire.
Kiana Toole (75-80, 155) of West Virginia Wesleyan finished third one shot ahead of Maybel Harris (83-73, 156) of Southern Virginia (156) and Ivy Foran (74-82, 156) of Lynchburg, who tied for fourth.
Ferrum’s Hunter Tharpe (84-97, 181) finished 27th after being in a five-way tie for 12th after the first 18 holes.
Caroline King (100-100, 200) was 35th and Arin Bunker (112-108, 220) was 42nd.
Ferrum’s next tournament is the Shenandoah Invitational, set for Sunday at Shenandoah Valley Golf Course in Front Royal. Shenandoah University is the host team for the one-day event.