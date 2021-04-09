Panthers sweep Guilford in softball

Ally Morales was 3 of 4 for the Quakers.

Despite a complete-game showing, Katie McNeil (1-3) absorbed the loss.

Ferrum’s two-run third frame in the second game featured an RBI double to center field by Eure and a RBI base hit by Brianna Weaver (Franklin County).

In the fifth, Hamlett drove in two runs with a double to center field and scored when Skyler Swaney reached base on a fielding error.

Hamlett came on with the Panthers’ final run in the seventh on a sacrifice bunt by Swaney.

Eure was 2 of 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI, while Tori Scott was 2 of 3 and scored twice.

Starting pitcher Erin Nelson (3-5) worked six innings for the victory. She allowed seven hits, two walks and three earned runs.

Morales was 2 of 2 with a double and two runs for the Quakers and Caitlyn Ray smacked a double.

Abigayle Powell (0-4) was charged with the loss despite a complete-game showing.