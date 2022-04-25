Panthers sweep Randolph in home ODAC doubleheader

FERRUM - Breanna Weaver (Franklin County) belted the first home run of her college career - a two-run shot in the bottom of the seventh inning Saturday as Ferrum College rallied for a 7-6 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball victory over Randolph College at American National Bank Field.

The Panthers (21-13, 11-7 ODAC) completed a sweep of the doubleheader by winning the second game, 10-5.

Ferrum rallied from a 2-0 deficit and was ahead 5-2 through five innings.

Randolph scored one run in the sixth and three in the seventh to regain the lead, 6-5.

Arielle Eure singled to lead off the Ferrum seventh and scored ahead of Weaver's home run.

Weaver drove a 2-1 pitch over the right center field fence for her second hit of the game; she was 2 of 3 with three RBI and a sacrifice fly.

Eure and Lyndsey Sears belted home runs for the Panthers in the third inning

Eure, who was 3 of 4 and scored three runs, and Carly Nelson smacked doubles.

Ferrum outhit Randolph, 11-10, and won despite committing six errors, while Randolph was charged with three defensive miscues.

Sears (13-6) tossed a complete-game victory. She permitted 10 hits, no walks and one earned run, while striking out seven.

The Panthers produced a 2-2 stalemate in the second inning courtesy of a Bayley Cunningham single and a Kassie Widner sacrifice fly.

For Randolph, Paige Naples and Kayla Love each hit a double and Lexi Hawkins hit a home run.

Hawkins was 2 of 4 with a run and an RBI.

Paige Scruggs (3-9) absorbed the loss. She was tagged for six hits, a walk and four earned runs, while striking out three in four innings.

In the second game, the Panthers led 6-0 through three innings by scoring three runs in the first and three in the second.

Randolph (10-29, 4-14 ODAC used a four-run fourth to pull within two runs, but Ferrum responded with four runs in its half of the frame.

Randolph tallied the game's final run in its half of the fifth.

Each team totaled 11 hits, and Ferrum won despite committing two errors, while Randolph played error-free defense.

Ferrum scored its first three runs on a Weaver double and a Sears home run.

The Panthers manufactured their second three runs on a Myia Smith single and a two-run double by Sears.

Weaver, Cunningham and Nelson collected RBI singles in the fourth.

Also, Caitlyn Wiles smacked a double for the Panthers.

Sears, Weaver, Nelson and Wiles all were 2 of 3.

Sears (3), Weaver (3) and Nelson drove in seven runs between them and Sears, Weaver and Wiles each scored a run.

All 11 of Randolph's hits were singles.

Delaney Nuckels was 3 of 3 with two RBIs for Randolph.

Ferrum starter Maggie McCray (7-6) surrendered nine hits, three walks and five runs, while striking out three in 4 2/3 innings.

Ranolph starter Danielle Shannon (1-8) was charged with the loss after permitting seven hits and six earned runs in three innings. She struck out one.

CIRCLING THE BASES: Ferrum celebrated Senior Day by honoring its seven seniors - Bayley Cunningham, Arielle Eure, Kelsey Eroh, Carly Nelson, Arielle Tritt, Kassie Widner and Caitly Wiles - in a pre-game ceremony.