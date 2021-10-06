Panthers swimming teams open seasons

BRIDGEWATER—Ferrum College’s men’s and women’s swimming teams opened their seasons Friday with third-place showings in meets hosted by Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Bridgewater College.
Bridgewater won both meets.
The Eagles took top team accolades in the women’s meet with 181 points, followed by Alderson Broadddus (W.Va.) University with 48 and Ferrum with 21.
The Eagles claimed first-place team laurels in the men’s meet with 169 points, followed by Alderson Broaddus with 57 and Ferrum with 10.
Emilie Fairman led the Panthers’ women’s squad with a third-place finish in the 50-yard breaststroke and a fourth-placing showing the 100-yard individual medley.
The quartet of Fairman, Caroline Saalweachter, Liza Montgomery and Hunter Tharpe came in fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Dominick Philpott paced the effort of Ferrum’s men’s team by finishing third in the 50-yard freestyle and fourth in the 50-yard breaststroke.
Ferrum returns to action Saturday in the ODAC Relays, hosted by Washington and Lee University in Lexington. The meet begins at noon.
SWIMMING SCHEDULES: Here are Ferrum’s competitions following the ODAC Relays: Friday, Oct. 22, home versus Sweet Briar College (women) and Greensboro (N.C.) College (men and women)at 4 p.m; Friday, Oct. 29 home versus Randolph College (men and women) at 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 6 at Bridgewater (men and women); Friday, Nov. 12 at Emory & Henry College with Greensboro (men and women) at 5 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, Nov. 18 and 19 at Peace Invitational in Cary, N.C.
Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 home versus Guilford (N.C.) College (men and women) at noon.
Thursday-Sunday, Feb.10-13 at ODAC championships (men and women) in Greensboro, N.C.
Pennington paces Ferrum golfersABBOTTSTOWN, Pa.—Ferrum College’s Brett Pennington carded round of 76 and 77 for a two-day 153 total and finished tied for 19th in the Battle of the Burg golf tournament, hosted by Gettysburg (Pa.) College at Hanover Country Club, Oct. 3 and 4.
The Panthers finished ninth in a nine-team field with a 641 (326-315) total.
Gettysburg (296-287, 583) won the team title by nine shots over Stevens Tech (292-300, 592) and Franklin & Marshall (Pa.) came in third (297-298, 595) 12 strokes off the pace.
Placing fourth through eighth were Roanoke College (306-299, 605), Dickinson (Pa.) (304-308, 612), Gettysburg B (305-308, 613), Penn State Altoona (309-308, 617) and Goucher (Md.) (327-313, 640).
Forty-seven golfers competed for the individual championship.
Eddie Sot (68-74, 142) of Stevens Tech claimed medalist laurels by three shots over Cameron Deiuliis (71-74, 145) of Gettysburg.
Finishing third through fifth were Daniel Suter (71-74, 145) of Gettysburg, Graeme Hollingshead (71-76, 147) of Gettysburg, Hayden Moffat (78-70, 148) of Gettysburg and T.J. Whelan (77-71, 148) of Roanoke.
Also for Ferrum, Jackson Hoovler (81-79, 160) was 36th, Chase Sells (82-80, 162) tied for 38th and Seth Walker (94-79, 173) tied for 46th with teammate Zachary Walsh (87-86, 173).
The Panthers’ next tournament is the Virginia State Golf Association (VSGA) Intercollegiate, Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 18-19 at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club in Front Royal.
Generals shut out Panthers in field hockeyFERRUM—Paced by the play of three multiple goal scorers, Washington and Lee University shut out Ferrum College, 11-0, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) field hockey match Friday at W.B. Adams Stadium.
The contest was the ODAC opener for both squads.
The Generals, ranked No. 16 nationally in NCAA Division III, led 5-0 after the first quarter, 7-0 at intermission, 8-0 after three periods of play and secured the victory with a three-goal final stanza.
Washington and Lee (1-0 in the ODAC, 7-0 overall) netted its five, first-quarter goals at 2:36. 4:46. 8:43. 13:54 and 14:42 of the match.
Tess Muneses tallied the Generals’ first two goals, then Paige Mammorella, Kailey Fitzgerald and Kate Ruffin each scored to complete a five-goal, first-frame scoring surge.
Maddy Duggleby accounted for both of Washington and Lee’s goals in the second stanza—at 27:53 and 28:21 of the match.
Allison Pitts’ third-period tallied at 34:36 raised the spread to 8-0.
In the final quarter, Alexis Parks, Claire Richey and Katie Ruffin scored at 47:24, 49:59 and 59:09.
Only one of the Generals’ goals was produced by an assist; Parks was credited with the assists.
The Generals outshot the Panthers (0-1 in the ODAC, 3-7 overall) 27-1 and held advantages in shots on goal (22-0) and penalty corners (9-1) at match’s end.
Ferrum committed 24 fouls to Washington and Lee’s 13.
Pitts took five shots for the Generals, while Jenna Theron attempted the Panthers’ lone shot.
T.J. Baker (3-5) played the entire match in goal for Ferrum and collected 11 saves.
The Panthers suffered their second straight loss.
Now in its fourth year of ODAC play, Ferrum has yet to win in conference play.
Ferrum has three road matches, two of which are in conference play, before its next home contest on Friday, Oct. 15 against league rival Virginia Wesleyan University at 4 p.m.
Late goal leads
Eastern Mennonite
to 1-0 victoryFERRUM—Samm Livermore netted the match’s lone goal at 84:25 as Eastern Mennonite University edged Ferrum College, 1-0, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s soccer match at Penn-Roediger Field.
The victory is the Royals’ first in conference play this season.
Livermore scored on a free kick from outside the box.
The Panthers (1-2 in the ODAC, 2-7-1 overall) finished the match with advantages in shots (11-10) and corner kicks (6-3), while the Royals (1-2 in the ODAC, 3-5 overall) held an 8-4 advantage in shots on goal.
Three players each totaled two shots for the Royals.
Jamie Adams took three shots for the Panthers.
Ferrum committed six fouls to none for Eastern Mennonite and each team was charged with four offsides violations.
Eastern Mennonite goalkeeper Aja Laun (2-3) played all 90 minutes in net and recorded four saves.
Ferrum goalkeeper Abbey Hayes (1-3-1) also played the entire match in net and registered seven saves.
The Panthers’ next match is against ODAC foe Guilford College in Greensboro, N.C.
Generals, Eagles win in ODAC PreviewBRIDGEWATER—Seven women’s teams and six men’s squads competed Saturday in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Cross Country Preview at Bridgewater College.
Washington and Lee University won the women’s 6K with 44 points, followed by the University of Mary Washington (54) and Shenandoah University (83).
The Generals’ Elise Molinaro won the race in 24:12.5.
Placing second was Bridgewater’s Mackenzie Young (24:12.8) and Kelly Young of Mary Washington (24:20.0) was third.
Erin Reynolds (27:34.1) was Ferrum’s top finisher, followed by Genesis Pineiro (28:04.5), Escarlen Vasquez (33:30.1) and Abigail McGovern (34:06.3).
Mary Washington won the men’s 8K team title with 62 points, followed by Bridgewater (78) and Eastern Mennonite University (82).
Mary Washington teammates Mathew O’Cadiz (26:53.9) and Patrick Brown (26:54.8) finished first and second and Clay Kaufman (27:16.1) of Eastern Mennonite.
Domonique Veney (28:37.7) was Ferrum’s top performer, followed by Tysen Gotschi (29:14.8), Clayton Stanford (29:44.1), Elliot Howard (31:43.7), Clay Smith (32:36.7), Noah Swaney (34:48.8) and Greyson Crouch (37:31.6).
Stanford is a former prep standout at Franklin County.
Mary Washington does not compete in the ODAC.
Ferrum’s men’s and women’s teams return to action Friday, Oct. 15 in the Roanoke Invitational, hosted by Roanoke College at Green Hill Park near Salem.
Marlins shut out Panthers in volleyballVIRGINIA BEACH—Virginia Wesleyan University remains undefeated in Old Dominion Athletic Conference volleyball play following the Marlins’ 3-0 sweep of Ferrum College Saturday at TowneBank Arena.
Set scores were 25-12, 25-17, 25-4.
Morgan Ludovici paced the Marlins (5-0 in the ODAC, 14-3 overall) with 12 kills and 10 digs.
Isabelle Gaudet registered 13 digs, Abigail Mahoney recorded three solo blocks, Sydney Collins totaled 10 kills and a match-best .429 hitting percentage and Haley Sutton served four aces.
Taylor Joyner led the Panthers (0-5 in the ODAC, 3-13 overall) with seven kills, while Anna Rymer and Shelby Waltrip each netted three kills.
Airiana Beverley collected 11 digs and Arielle Tritt registered 10 digs and distributed six assists, while Waltrip passed out five assists.
Virginia Wesleyan finished the match with advantages in hitting percentage (.336 to -.019) blocks (7.0 to 4.0) and digs (58-44).