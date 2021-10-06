Panthers swimming teams open seasons

Maddy Duggleby accounted for both of Washington and Lee’s goals in the second stanza—at 27:53 and 28:21 of the match.

Allison Pitts’ third-period tallied at 34:36 raised the spread to 8-0.

In the final quarter, Alexis Parks, Claire Richey and Katie Ruffin scored at 47:24, 49:59 and 59:09.

Only one of the Generals’ goals was produced by an assist; Parks was credited with the assists.

The Generals outshot the Panthers (0-1 in the ODAC, 3-7 overall) 27-1 and held advantages in shots on goal (22-0) and penalty corners (9-1) at match’s end.

Ferrum committed 24 fouls to Washington and Lee’s 13.

Pitts took five shots for the Generals, while Jenna Theron attempted the Panthers’ lone shot.

T.J. Baker (3-5) played the entire match in goal for Ferrum and collected 11 saves.

The Panthers suffered their second straight loss.

Now in its fourth year of ODAC play, Ferrum has yet to win in conference play.