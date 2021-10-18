Panthers tie for sixth in Hollins show

ROANOKE - Ferrum College's equestrian team tied for sixth place in an eight-team field at Saturday's Hollins University Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA) show at the Hollins Riding Center and Kirby Arena.

Ferrum and James Madison University tied for sixth, each with 18 points.

Only four points separated the top four squads.

The University of Virginia placed first with 36 points, followed by Virginia Tech (34), Washington and Lee University (33) and University of Lynchburg (32).

Bridgewater College (22) was fifth and Hollins (17) was eighth.

For Ferrum, sophomore Saige Stuart-Hughes placed first in Limit Hunt Seat Over Fences and third in Intermediate Equitation of the Flat.

Senior Grace Howell took top accolades in Novice Hunt Seat Equitation on the Flat.

Also, senior Caitlyn Richardson finished third in Pre-Novice Hunt Seat Equitation on the Flat, senior Hattie Rieck was third in Introductory Equitation on the Flat and freshman Caroline Nicholson was sixth in Limit Hunt Seat Over Fences.