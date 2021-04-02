Panthers, Tigers battle on ODAC's Championship Saturday

FERRUM — In the final week of a six-week spring football season, Ferrum College’s Panthers and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) are returning to Saturday play.
And the ODAC is trying something new.
The Panthers (2-2, 2-2 ODAC) travel to Hampden-Sydney College (3-1, 3-1 ODAC) to face the Tigers with third place in the conference resting in the balance.
Kickoff is 1 p.m. at Everett Stadium.
For the first time, the ODAC football championship will be decided on the field Saturday as Randolph-Macon College (4-0, 4-0 ODAC) battles Emory & Henry College (3-0, 3-0 ODAC) at 1 p.m. at Day Field.
Both the Yellow Jackets and the Wasps enter the contest undefeated.
Also, both teams enter the game having won or shared the league championship 11 times.
The Yellow Jackets won the first conference football championship in 1976.
Randolph-Macon also claimed outright or shared titles in 1978, 1979. 1984, 1985, 1989, 1993, 1997, 2008, 2016 and 2018.
Emory & Henry’s outright or shared championship campaigns are 1985, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1992, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998 and 2000.
In all likelihood, Saturday’s game will mark the only time that the football championship will be decided on the field.
Also on Saturday, Shenandoah University (1-3, 1-2 ODAC) entertains reigning league champion Bridgewater College (2-2, 1-2 ODAC) in the fifth-place game at 5 p.m.
The Hornets and the Eagles are playing for the third time this season and for the second time in as many weeks.
Last week’s contest counted as an ODAC game and Shenandoah was victorious, 19-18.
Guilford (N.C.) College (0-4, 0-4 ODAC) and Southern Virginia University (0-3, 0-3 ODAC), both of which are winless this season, opted not to compete in week six and Washington and Lee University decided not to play football this spring.
Southern Virginia, a football-only member of the league, is leaving the ODAC for full sports membership in the USA South Athletic Conference beginning this fall.
Emory & Henry will soon depart the league for NCAA Division III and Averett University will depart the USA South and join the ODAC.
Hampden-Sydney is a week removed from a 28-0 loss to Randolph-Macon in their annual rivalry match-up that’s called “The Game.” It’s the oldest small-school rivalry in the South.
The Tigers and the Yellow Jackets have played 125 times. Hampden-Sydney leads the series 60-54-11, but Randolph-Macon has won seven games in a row and nine of the last 10 in the set.
Ferrum and Hampden-Sydney are playing for the sixth time and for the third time at Everett Stadium.
The Panthers lead the series 3-2 with wins at Everett Stadium (2019), W.B. Adams Field (2018) and Salem Stadium-Willis White Field (2016). The Tigers won the first game of the set at home in 2011 and claimed their second triumph in 2015 in Rocky Mount at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field, 55-24.
Former Franklin County quarterback Kaleb Smith is a junior running back for the Tigers who has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in his career.
Against the Yellow Jackets, Smith, the state’s College Division Rookie of the Year as a freshman as selected by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID), rushed for 31 yards on seven carries.
Ferrum is a week removed from a 41-12 win over Guilford, its second straight triumph.