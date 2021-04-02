Panthers, Tigers battle on ODAC's Championship Saturday

Also on Saturday, Shenandoah University (1-3, 1-2 ODAC) entertains reigning league champion Bridgewater College (2-2, 1-2 ODAC) in the fifth-place game at 5 p.m.

The Hornets and the Eagles are playing for the third time this season and for the second time in as many weeks.

Last week’s contest counted as an ODAC game and Shenandoah was victorious, 19-18.

Guilford (N.C.) College (0-4, 0-4 ODAC) and Southern Virginia University (0-3, 0-3 ODAC), both of which are winless this season, opted not to compete in week six and Washington and Lee University decided not to play football this spring.

Southern Virginia, a football-only member of the league, is leaving the ODAC for full sports membership in the USA South Athletic Conference beginning this fall.

Emory & Henry will soon depart the league for NCAA Division III and Averett University will depart the USA South and join the ODAC.

Hampden-Sydney is a week removed from a 28-0 loss to Randolph-Macon in their annual rivalry match-up that’s called “The Game.” It’s the oldest small-school rivalry in the South.