Panthers top Bishops for first win of season

FERRUM - Ferrum College outscored North Carolina Wesleyan College 13-2 in the second and third quarters Wednesday in a 17-5 non-conference women's lacrosse triumph over the Bishops at W.B. Adams Stadium.

The victory is Ferrum's first of the season and ends a three-match losing streak dating to last season.

The Panthers (1-2) outscored the Bishops (0-3) 6-2 in the second stanza to break at 2-2 deadlock.

Leading 8-4 at intermission, Ferrum secured the victory with a 7-0 third-period scoring surge to produce a 15-4 advantage.

Three goals were tallied in the final frame: two by the Panthers and one by the Bishops.

N.C. Wesleyan led once: 2-1 in the first quarter.

Madison Graham paced the Bishops with two goals and Nakayla Chatman passed out an assist.

Goalkeeper Devin Bautz (0-3) recorded five saves in 60 minutes of action.

Sam Valeros claimed possession of five ground balls.

Freshman Tyler Harvey (Franklin County) netted a match-best six goals to lead the Panthers.

Erin Reynolds scored three goals and Micaela Harvey and Natalie Hughes each tallied two goals and distributed two assists.

Also scoring were Victoria Tyler and Megan Allen each with two goals.

Goalkeeper Amanda Thomas (1-2) logged 30 minutes in net and registered three saves, while reserve Sydney Chavis enter the match after intermission and totaled three saves.

Reynolds claimed possession of seven ground balls.

The Panthers outshot the Bishops, 31-9, and won possession of 28 ground balls to 16.

N.C. Wesleyan committed 31 turnovers, while Ferrum committed 20 miscues.

The Panthers had one opportunity to score in a player-advantage situation but failed to do so.

Four yellow cards were issued: three to Ferrum (Willow Cooper 2, Reynolds 1) and one to N.C. Wesleyan (Naomi Gitahi).

Ferrum's next match is Saturday against Pfeiffer (N.C.) University.

Match time in Misenheimer, N.C. is 3 p.m.