Panthers top Yellow Jackets in ODAC play

ASHLAND – Thanks in part to a win by a team in its inaugural year of conference play, a football contest known to many as “The Game’’ has changed in status – it’s now a championship encounter.
Two, second-quarter touchdowns Saturday by Ferrum College were the difference makers as the Panthers bested Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) leader Randolph-Macon College (R-MC) on the Yellow Jackets’ Senior Day, 28-23.
Had R-MC won, it would have claimed the ODAC championship for the second time in three years and the league’s automatic berth in the NCAA Division III playoffs.
But R-MC’s loss, coupled with Hampden-Sydney College’s victory over reigning ODAC titleholder Washington and Lee University, means the annual battle between the Yellow Jackets and the Tigers, which stands as one of the oldest rivalries in college football, is for the conference crown and the NCAA playoff bid. Hampden-Sydney is a past, multi-time ODAC champion and postseason participant.While the two foes are engaged on the Tigers’ home field, Ferrum concludes its first ODAC campaign with a Senior Day date against Bridgewater College.
Saturday, Ferrum (3-3 in the ODAC, 5-3 overall) and R-MC (5-1 in the ODAC, 7-2 overall) were playing football for the first time since 1990. The series began in 1985, Ferrum’s first year of Division III play, and the Panthers lead the set 5-0.A 75-yard touchdown run by Ferrum star running back Brian Mann with 11:42 left in the second stanza produced a 14-10 lead, an advantage the Panthers would not surrender.
Later in the quarter, senior receiver Johnny White relied on his experience as a quarterback and delivered a successful pass to receiver Quentin Wallace for a 25-yard TD that resulted in an 11-point lead, a spread the Panthers would match in the third quarter.
White and Wallace share a high school alma mater (Freedom-Woodbrige) and their hook-up secured Ferrum’s victory. With the win, the Panthers extend a winning streak to two games and halt an extended Yellow Jackets’ winning run at seven games.The Yellow Jackets, who had been receiving votes in the d3football.com national poll, lost their season-opener to nationally-ranked Johns Hopkins (Maryland) University, but their record had been unblemished since.
Until Saturday. Mann, who ranks among the nation’s best in rushing and who is the ODAC leader in the category, gained a game-best 180 yards on 32 carries and found the end zone twice for the Panthers.
With two regular-season games remaining, Mann is 11 yards shy of breaking Ferrum’s single-season program record for rushing for the third year in a row – he surpassed Chris Warren’s standard, set during the late 1980s, as a freshman, then broke his own mark a year ago. The record stands at 1,556 yards; Mann’s total is 1,546. Also, Mann, who is Ferrum’s career-leading rusher, needs 445 yards to reach 5,000.R-MC held leads of 3-0 – after a 28-yard field goal by Chris Vidal at 8:33 of the first quarter – and 10-7 after an 11-yard TD run by Eric Hoy at 13:10 of the second stanza.
The Yellow Jackets were within four points of the lead, 21-17, after quarterback Burke Estes completed a 39-yard TD strike to Owen Ritter just before intermission, but the Yellow Jackets failed to score in the third period and only 2:49 was showing when they tallied their final points on Tre Frederick’s five-yard run.Ferrum took its initial lead, 7-3, when Mann scored from one yard at 3:28 of the first period.
Quarterback Zack Clifford finished Ferrum’s scoring in the third quarter, courtesy of a three-yard run. The Panthers’ scoring drives covered 75, 80, 57 and 75 yards and took 13, 4, 8 and 13 plays to complete. Time-wise, the marches were quick ones with the longest lasting 5:05.
Ferrum played turnover-free football, and Clifford, who rushed for 45 yards and threw for 72 on an 11 of 20 passing clip, did not absorb a sack. Seven receivers caught at least one pass from Clifford.R-MC totaled 22 first downs to 16 for Ferrum, was better on third down (7 of 14 to 5 of 14) and held a 31:24 to 28:26 edge in time of possession. Ferrum did convert both of its two, fourth-down plays.
The Yellow Jackets gained 378 yards (163 rushing, 215 passing) to the Panthers’ 334 (237 rushing, 97 passing). The Yellow Jackets ran 68 plays to 65 for the Panthers.
Frederick rushed for 124 yards on 31 totes and Estes was 18 of 27 passing for 215 yards. He completed tosses to six receivers.
Calvin Whitehead paced R-MC with nine tackles.The Yellow Jackets registered five tackles for loss, forced a fumble that they failed to recover and broke up four passes.
For Ferrum, Zach Bullard and Jaquice Sydnor (Martinsville) each finished with a game-best 10 tackles. Nine of Sydnor’s tackles were solo stops. Purcell Bervine notched a sack and Bullard intercepted a pass.
Ferrum recorded four tackles for loss and five pass break-ups.
The Yellow Jackets entered the game averaging 40.9 points-per-game and 431.6 yards-per-game. The Yellow Jackets have surpassed the 40-point mark five times this season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!