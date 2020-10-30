Panthers top Yellow Jackets in ODAC play

Later in the quarter, senior receiver Johnny White relied on his experience as a quarterback and delivered a successful pass to receiver Quentin Wallace for a 25-yard TD that resulted in an 11-point lead, a spread the Panthers would match in the third quarter.

White and Wallace share a high school alma mater (Freedom-Woodbrige) and their hook-up secured Ferrum’s victory. With the win, the Panthers extend a winning streak to two games and halt an extended Yellow Jackets’ winning run at seven games.The Yellow Jackets, who had been receiving votes in the d3football.com national poll, lost their season-opener to nationally-ranked Johns Hopkins (Maryland) University, but their record had been unblemished since.

Until Saturday. Mann, who ranks among the nation’s best in rushing and who is the ODAC leader in the category, gained a game-best 180 yards on 32 carries and found the end zone twice for the Panthers.