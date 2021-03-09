Panthers' tournament debut is a successful one

Ferrum won the rebounding battle, 44-33, and held advantages in points off turnovers (6-5), second-chance points (20-13) and points in the paint (26-12) at game’s end.

Randolph’s reserves outscored Ferrum’s bench personnel, 14-9, and fast-break points were even at 2.

The Panthers won despite committing 13 turnovers. The WildCats made 11 blunders.

Panthers advance

to semifinals with ‘walk over’ winBRIDGEWATER—Ferrum has earned a “walk over” win in the quarterfinals over No. 1 seed Bridgewater College due to COVID-19 pandemic protocols involving the Eagles.

Bridgewater confirmed its decision Friday, a day before Saturday’s contest and a day after the Panthers defeated Randolph.

“I hate the situation for Bridgewater. They have had a good season and it’s not the way you want toadvance in the tournament,’’ Harvey said in an email.

“That being said, it’s exciting for us to advance and to have this opportunity for our kids. We wanted to take this tournament and use it to propel us into next season.