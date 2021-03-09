Panthers' tournament debut is a successful one

LYNCHBURG—After surrendering 23 first-quarter points to No. 8 seed Randolph College, No. 9 seed Ferrum College limited the WildCats to 25 the rest of the way in a 17-point, 65-48 victory in the first round of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball tournament Thursday.
The Panthers, who are in their third year of conference play, made their debut in the league’s postseason tournament, and avenged a two-point, regular-season, overtime loss to the WildCats (2-7), who witnessed the end of their campaign with the setback.
With the victory, Ferrum (2-9) ends an eight-game losing streak that started with the earlier loss to Randolph.
The WildCats led by 10 points, 23-13, after the first quarter, but the Panthers rallied to within four, 30-26, at intermission by capturing the second stanza,13-7.
Cameron O’Neal guided Randolph to its early lead by netting 11 of her team’s initial 13 points.
The Panthers would close the gap to one point in the second frame before Randolph’s Maggie Walton swished a trey just before halftime.
In the third period, Jacy Marvin hit a 3-pointer to give Ferrum its first lead since early in the game.
The Panthers won the quarter, 17-9, with those final points producing a 43-39 advantage courtesy of a Jordan Ellis 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Ferrum outscored Randolph, 22-9, in the closing, 10-minute stanza.
The spread reached eight points, 51-43, after a Jessy Nichols 3-pointer, and the Panthers secured the triumph with a 14-5, game-ending surge.
Kayla Cabiness led Ferrum with a game-best 22 points and she completed a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Also, Marvin netted 12 points, claimed eight rebounds and distributed four assists and Cameron Hawkins scored nine points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
Kylie Stark led the WildCats with 16 points and five assists, while O’Neal tallied 14 points and Tenae Romain grabbed seven rebounds.
“…I thought our defense in the second half was much better and we did a better job of playing through paint touches on offense in the third and fourth quarters,’’ Ferrum head coach Bryan Harvey said.
“We’ve been close a lot this year, but we hadn’t found ways to finish (games). It was nice to see us finish this one.
“I’m really happy for the girls. They need to start seeing results, and hopefully we can build on this,’’ Harvey said.
Ferrum converted 39.3% (22 of 56) of its shots from the field and held Randolph to 29.1% (16 of 55) shooting.
Fourteen of the Panthers’ field goals were produced by an assists as opposed to seven for the WildCats.
Ferrum won the rebounding battle, 44-33, and held advantages in points off turnovers (6-5), second-chance points (20-13) and points in the paint (26-12) at game’s end.
Randolph’s reserves outscored Ferrum’s bench personnel, 14-9, and fast-break points were even at 2.
The Panthers won despite committing 13 turnovers. The WildCats made 11 blunders.
Panthers advance
to semifinals with ‘walk over’ winBRIDGEWATER—Ferrum has earned a “walk over” win in the quarterfinals over No. 1 seed Bridgewater College due to COVID-19 pandemic protocols involving the Eagles.
Bridgewater confirmed its decision Friday, a day before Saturday’s contest and a day after the Panthers defeated Randolph.
“I hate the situation for Bridgewater. They have had a good season and it’s not the way you want toadvance in the tournament,’’ Harvey said in an email.
“That being said, it’s exciting for us to advance and to have this opportunity for our kids. We wanted to take this tournament and use it to propel us into next season.
“We are still young and we have been in a lot of close games. Just learning how to win and how hard you have to compete night in and night out is big for us moving forward. Every opportunity we have to play and get better will help us grow,’’ Harvey said.
Ferrum faced No. 4 seed Roanoke College, a quarterfinal-round winner over No. 5 seed Shenandoah University, in Tuesday’s semifinals on the road.
The tournament’s championship game is set for Thursday at the site of the higher seed. If Ferrum advances to the finals, the Panthers will be on the road.
The Maroons defeated the Panthers during the regular season in a league contest played at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
Bridgewater’s regular-season game at Ferrum was canceled too as was nine other regular-season contests: match-ups against Mid-Atlantic Christian, Guilford (N.C.) College, Washington and Lee University, Eastern Mennonite University, Randolph, Randolph-Macon College, Roanoke and two against Southern Virginia University.